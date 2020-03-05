Beyonce and Madonna among the 100 women of the year of the time

%MINIFYHTML7b8e1f402dc6a0c30622f9d1d64551f311% %MINIFYHTML7b8e1f402dc6a0c30622f9d1d64551f312%

The hit singer of & # 39; Single Ladies & # 39; Beyonce Knowles is considered the most influential woman of 2014, while Madge the Material Girl is considered the largest female figure of 1989.

Beyonce Knowles Y Virgin They have been named among the 100 women of the year from Time magazine from 1920 to the present.

The editors of the publication have undertaken the project to address the gender imbalance of their men's or women's award of the year, creating a cover for women that is considered most influential.

Madonna was selected as the largest female figure of 1989, while Beyonce won the 2014 award for a year in which she embraced her status as an important feminist icon in her self-titled album.

Other notable names chosen from the entertainment world include Billie holiday (1939) Lucille ball (1951) Marilyn Monroe (1954), "West side story"star Rita Moreno (1961) Aretha Franklin (1968), Sinead O & # 39; connor (1992) Ellen Degeneres (1997) J.K. Rowling (1998), and Oprah Winfrey (2004)

The woman chosen for last year's honor is a 17-year-old climate change activist. Greta Thunberg.

"Honey boy"Director Alma Har & # 39; el, who partnered with TIME on the project, said she got involved because she feels that important women have been eliminated from history.

"There is this narrative that women in most of history have been oppressed," he explained. "The truth is that women have been warriors, artists and scientists and have not been remembered in the same way as men."

Stars included Zazie Beetz, Lena WaitheY MJ Rodriguez have all written essays that accompany the list.