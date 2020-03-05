Ben Crooks: Hull KR hopes the end doesn't need neck surgery | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML7a81ba597f64192a4c3484f34f1e596f11% %MINIFYHTML7a81ba597f64192a4c3484f34f1e596f12%

Crooks is out for about eight weeks, but that could increase to six months if surgery is needed





%MINIFYHTML7a81ba597f64192a4c3484f34f1e596f13% %MINIFYHTML7a81ba597f64192a4c3484f34f1e596f14% Ben Crooks has scored seven attempts in five Super League games this season

%MINIFYHTML7a81ba597f64192a4c3484f34f1e596f15% %MINIFYHTML7a81ba597f64192a4c3484f34f1e596f16%

The end of the Hull KR, Ben Crooks, has been ruled out for about two months with a neck injury and the club hopes he doesn't need surgery.

Crooks, who is the top scorer in the Super League after five rounds, was sent to scan after complaining to medical staff about a pain in his neck after the defeat at Castleford's home last week.

A specialist has told the player that he still does not need surgery, but the position will be reviewed in a fortnight depending on his initial recovery.

In the worst case, Crooks could miss the rest of the season, with the final round of matches taking place on Friday, September 11.

A club spokesman said: "If it is still considered that surgery is not required, then it is estimated that Ben will possibly lose about two months of action."

"In case surgery is eventually required, then it could be missing for up to six months."

Hull KR has won only one of its first five Super League games and is away from home with Wigan Warriors leaders on Sunday.