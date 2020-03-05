Ben Affleck is taking Spanish classes because he can't handle his 14-year-old daughter who speaks the language better than he does

Ben Affleck will not be overtaken by his 14-year-old daughter, Violet! While promoting his new movie The way back during a visit to The Kelly Clarkson showAffleck revealed that he has a friendly competition with his eldest daughter due to his strong Spanish language skills.

The Oscar winner explained that he speaks Spanish "passively,quot; after learning parts of the language as a teenager when working on a television program filmed in Mexico. During his career, he is also known for doing bilingual interviews during press trips for his films. But now, Violet is about to let it pass fluently in Spanish, and she can't let that happen.

"She has always been a very good student, and she has been interested in Spanish, so she often helped her," Affleck explained. "Now, all of a sudden, he has entered the degree where, as, in the most difficult Spanish classes and he is improving." She is right at the point where I think it could happen to me. "

The 47-year-old said Violet now criticizes his Spanish and tells him that "it sounds ridiculous,quot; when he doesn't use the proper time.

"I was like,‘ No. This is not happening, "Affleck joked. "I don't care that I can't do your math homework when you're 14, but you're not going to be better in Spanish than me." So I have decided that now I have to take classes; I have to do something to keep up.

In addition to Violet, Affleck shares Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck has been opening a lot lately about everything from his battle against alcoholism and his divorce from Garner to his relations with his three children. Earlier this week, Affleck revealed that Adam Driver, who plays Star Wars the villain Kylo Ren: helped make him a "hero,quot; for his son Samuel after sending some special gifts to the eight-year-old boy for his birthday.

Affleck got excited Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he explained that Driver had given Samuel a signed card and a photo of Kylo Ren. He said the gesture made him a hero for his son, and he will never forget him.

Ben Affleck added that it was a very good lesson about making small gestures of kindness. For Driver, it was no big deal. But for Affleck, the gift meant the world to him.

The way back premieres in cinemas across the country on March 6.



