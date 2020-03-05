Ben Affleck has & # 39; Sober Liaison & # 39; while working on the movie & # 39; The Way Back & # 39;

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actor of & # 39; Gone Girl & # 39; It is accompanied by a & # 39; sober link & # 39; provided by the rehab center while working on his new movie to make sure he doesn't return to his old habits.

Ben Affleck was accompanied by a "sober link" to and from the set of "The way back".

The movie sees Ben star as a former basketball player Jack cunningham, who has to fight against his alcoholism and other demons when asked to train the basketball team at his former university.

Ben has also struggled with alcohol dependence for much of his adult life, and began filming "The Way Back" while he was in rehab seeking help for his addiction.

To ensure that the 47-year-old actor did not deviate from his sober journey, the rehabilitation center provided Ben with a sober link, as his co-star Will ropp He told People.com.

"They were all very transparent from the beginning that I was in rehab at the beginning of the movie," he said. "He had to have a sober link that would take him to the set and take him back from the set."

Revealing that he found the realization of the movie "cathartic," Ben added to the media: "The potential of a movie like this is to really inspire someone, move someone. Sometimes you make movies, you say, & # 39; Okay, it's a thriller They are delighted. And then they go home and have forgotten. My goal with this was to do something that felt lasting and lasting. "

"Not everyone is going to come in and think it's great. But for those who do, and for those who may be moved by this, the idea that you can face difficult things and improve, I'm really proud of that."