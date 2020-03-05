Ben Affleck credits Adam Driver for making him a hero for the son on the eighth birthday

WENN / Instar / Avalon

During an appearance on & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live! & # 39 ;, The star of & # 39; Justice League & # 39; Explain why & # 39; never, never forget & # 39; the little gesture of kindness of the actor of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39 ;.

Ben Affleck "Never, never forget" the kind gesture Adam Driver made to ensure that the eighth birthday of his son Samuel was a success.

The 47-year-old actor stars alongside Driver in the upcoming Ridley Scott historical drama "The last duel", and had impressed his co-star how much Samuel likes" Star Wars. "Apparently, while the boy understands what Ben and his mother Jennifer Garner To do for work is to make believe, he fully believes that the science fiction franchise is real.

It appears in "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"On Tuesday night (March 3), Ben explained that he was in London filming the movie when Samuel turned eight on February 27, but told producers that he had to return to Los Angeles for the big day of his son.

"So they installed it where I was shooting until the 27th, and then I had to stir … and it was going to land just in time for his birthday," he explained. "We had the gifts ready and everything was being sent and sent, and I was going to pick it up and go to their surprise party."

However, when he landed on the 11-hour flight, Ben knew something was wrong when he saw the face of one of his assistants.

"I said: & # 39; Where are the gifts? & # 39; And he said: & # 39; Well, they didn't get here & # 39;" he recalled. "Therefore, it meant that I had to appear at my son's party without any gift for him. And there was this kind of sinking and horrible feeling."

"And then he says: & # 39; But there is something! Adam heard it was his son's birthday. Then he called his assistant and got his address and sent him some presents, and signed a card and a photo of Kylo Ren & # 39; so I took those gifts and went to see my son. "

Continuing with his story, Ben added: "I saw him open all the other gifts, and then I said: & # 39; Sam, my gifts did not arrive on time. But I received a gift from someone who really wanted to make sure he received a gift" , and he said: "Who? And I said, & # 39; Kylo Ren & # 39;".

When his voice broke with emotion, the actor added: "He opened the presents and I played him the video, and it was an incredibly touching and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero for my son, and never, never, never forget him. "

Explaining the story is "a very good lesson to make those little gestures of kindness," Ben concluded: "Because you have no idea. For him (it was no big deal), but it meant the real world to me." It meant a lot. "