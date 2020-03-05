Beautiful Boulder house on 24 acres is listed for $ 3.6 million

Do you dream of mountain views just minutes from urban amenities and open spaces?

If that extraordinary combination sounds like something you've always wanted, 6600 South Boulder Road is the perfect place to call home. This impressive state of Boulder is listed by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty real estate broker Susie Langford for $ 3.6 million.

This spectacular house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, so it is large for buyers of all kinds.

Interior design details take this home to the next level. The grand entrance attracts attention with huge Douglas fir beams that were obtained from a 1800 Icehouse in Denver. Custom fittings, heated Brazilian cherry floors, cedar windows and the four fireplaces in the house create a cozy atmosphere in Colorado.

The kitchen embodies the popular trend of the farm in an authentic way and presents an open concept floor plan that allows guests to easily move from the kitchen to the dining room. Additional features include a music room, a home office, a gym and private access to a hot tub.

In the master bedroom of the main floor, enjoy a quiet relaxation with large windows that allow natural light and views of the property into space. The private bathroom has a large bathtub, as well as a steam shower to help you melt the stress of your day.

"This house is really unique," Langford said. "There are so many unique features that make this an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers looking to find their own personal paradise in Boulder."

This house, which sits on almost 24 acres, is perfectly located next to the county's open space and reveals stunning views of the famous Flatirons rock formations of Boulder. In addition, this listing is only 10 minutes from downtown Boulder and only 25 minutes from Denver, which provides access to shops, restaurants and entertainment venues while being close to nature.

If the outdoor lifestyle is something you are looking for, this home is the best option for you.

It is currently used as a working rancheta, there are horses, cattle, a heated stable with eight stalls and raised gardens to grow their own vegetables. The outdoor living spaces in this house also serve as entertainment spaces. Invite your friends and loved ones to a barbecue in the backyard in the summer, relax and restart near the water fountain, or enjoy a night in the patio.

The opportunity to own a unique home in this much sought after area in Colorado will not be available for long. Come see this beautiful Boulder house for yourself by contacting Langford at 303-493-1455. For all your real estate needs, contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303-893-3200 or visiting LIVSothebysRealty.com.

LIV Sotheby & # 39; s International Realty, the exclusive Governing Board of Who & # 39; s Who at Luxury Real Estate, has 23 offices in and around the greater Denver area, including Boulder, Castle Rock, Cherry Creek, Denver Tech Center , downtown Denver, Evergreen and the resort communities of Breckenridge, Winter Park, Dillon, Crested Butte, Telluride and Vail Valley.

