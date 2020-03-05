Baseball Fantasy Draft Strategy 2020: Keeper / Dynasty leagues

In general terms, the main premise behind the fantasy baseball dynasty and archer leagues is simple: each owner maintains a predetermined number of players from one year to the next. However, that's where most of the similarities end. The draft allows you to add new talent and maybe even bookings in the form of minor leagues every season, but for most teams, the main players are now ready for draft day. For the purposes of this piece, we will just offer draft strategy tips, although the number of archers for each league, the "penalties,quot; for keeping them (that is, losing a selection in the round they were selected last year or having your auction price increase), and the duration during which you can save them can vary greatly and have a great impact on your specific draft.

A basic tip: knowing the rules of your league cannot be stressed enough. Yes, that's true for all kinds of fantasy league, but it's especially true for dynasty / archer leagues. The most common and easy to correct mistakes are drafts without understanding how players should be valued in each league. The guardian and dynasty leagues imply the need for additional years of value from potentially all the people you recruit or bid, so it is important to know exactly how the guardian's rules work.

The answer to most of these questions for a dynasty league is that there are no limits on the number of players that one can maintain and there are no limits for how long they can keep them. You draw a boy and keep it until you decide you don't want it anymore. But that does not mean that you can go to recruit boys with reckless abandon and hope that everything goes well. That is a recipe for disaster. Arguably, more research and planning is needed for dynasty leagues than archer leagues because of how long a player can keep.

Writing styles in the Keeper vs. leagues Dynasty

Recruitment in a dynasty league generally means that there is greater value for young players and even prospects if they are allowed to recruit players from minor leagues. The ability to have a boy on your team from the first or second year of his career to his best moment is a great opportunity to really maximize your list in each season. However, the trick is to make sure you don't lose a certain player. Smelling a renowned player in a dynasty league is similar to a missing NFL team in a QB in the first round: it can delay some years of being able to compete.

If you have to give up something to keep players, such as selections or auction dollars, that changes things, but it still makes sense to focus on young players and mix proven veterans to reinforce the list. In a league where you give up a draft selection one round higher than the round the player was selected to keep it the following year, it makes sense to carry flyers at the end of the draft. For example, someone who took Ronald Acuña Jr. in the 15-20 round in his first year has it for his entire career.

Keeper leagues work a little differently, since there is a finite amount of players that can be maintained and for specific amounts of years. The additional cost from one year to the next makes the owners of the guard league use a different type of strategy than those used in the dynasty leagues.

In most leagues, the goalkeeper limit is in the range of three to five years, and every year there are increasing costs to keep that player. Whether it is a higher cost in an auction format or an increase in draft selection in a snake format, it must still be taken into account when recruiting players first. In a league where a player can stay for only three seasons, including the draft year, the owner must try to maximize those years by focusing on the potential major years, but that does not mean that it is easy to do. Once again, focusing on the young talent that can be acquired at a low price is almost always key to the sustained success in the league.

Building a list

Again, we will know the league rules and how many positions are on an active list (and a bank for that matter). The point I am trying to make here is that you don't want to lock yourself in a corner with the guardians you select by keeping too many in one position, for example. Every year, someone lets go of a player who shouldn't have done it, but if you keep too many players just to fill a position, then it is more difficult to recruit that player who falls too far in the draft or is harmed in your auction. While knowing that you don't necessarily have to worry about a position in the draft can be good, with depth in all areas in most positions, why risk missing a guy who didn't think he would be there? This is more likely to happen in the archery leagues instead of the dynasty leagues, but don't worry about the dynasty players, we are now contacting you.

Many of those who have played fantasy football in the dynasty leagues know that the most advantageous way to build a list is to focus on getting young talents in reduced positions. Those who took Saquon Barkley in his rookie year are ready for the coming seasons with a better runner in a position where there seems to be less every year. The same situations can arise in baseball. The boy or girl who had Gary Sánchez in his hands a few years ago will also be the receiver for a long time, and getting such a player in a shallow position is key to winning leagues year after year.

The launch is a slightly different story in these leagues, and one that takes into account some different things. Obviously, nobody wants to deal with a player who is injured; However, having a pitcher undergoing Tommy John surgery is a minor problem in a format in which you can keep them forever instead of just a few years. Of course, there is always the option of dropping injured pitchers, but in archer leagues the price is obviously higher for a boy who misses a season than in a dynasty format.

The opportunity cost in a league of archers is much more problematic than in the dynasty since there are generally no attached prices to keep a boy from year to year in that format. Simply keeping an ace for good rarely makes much sense unless the archer's price is a real bargain. Fantasy Alarm readers will ask us if it is worth keeping a guy like Max Scherzer or Gerrit Cole close to double their projected auction values ​​or for a guaranteed first-round selection. Well, why giving up more than necessary is our general argument. Of course, having a potential pitcher in the top five is great, but that doesn't mean you have to stretch your muscles to do it. The best way to build a list in these leagues is to look for cheap and promising guys at the end of the draft.

I know, I know. I sound like a scratched disk. But in all honesty, hiring your list with just a bunch of solid mid-price pitchers won't take you anywhere in a goalkeeper format. They will not carry the value of the guardian from year to year, since they will have acquired them basically for their cost year after year, and most likely they will not demonstrably help you in any category more than a cheaper type would.

In recent seasons, it has become a hot topic to discuss whether to clear or specifically target those saved in drafts. Based on the piece "Drafting Closers,quot; in the Fantasy Alarm draft guide, none of the seven rescue leaders in 2019 was the same as the first seven of & # 39; 18, which muddies this discussion for sure. The best strategy to deal with relievers in terms of an archer or dynasty format is to get a guy who now has a good understanding of the concert, and then use last-minute flyers or low-priced deals for the guys who have the advantage. from being a closer future or a high impact reliever.

You do not want, under any circumstances, to invest in two high price closers in one year. They are too volatile, and will stretch your list for the next season without giving you any archer value or remnants in the future. Also, who can say that those expensive guys will actually keep their jobs closer? is year?

Holding your success

Everyone wants to win, that's the goal of practicing fantasy sports, isn't it? But in the archer / dynasty leagues, unlike recruiting leagues, an owner must have two distinct and somewhat divergent goals: win now Y Build for the future. The main objective is to win in the current year, so let's see if we can't help you find better ways to maintain your success.

Once again, it's about young and cheap players, but more than that, it's about having prospects in your hands. Most leagues today have drafts of minor leagues or sections in the bank to keep prospects for a prolonged period of time. If you are in a league that only allows you to keep prospects for a certain number of years, it is important to get boys who are closer to the big ones, but most leagues have an unlimited timeline that opens the door to many more options . The art of finding leads involves more than just looking at numbers. Of course, a boy can put great statistics on minors, but if there is no place for him on the Major League list, it is nothing more than a commercial bait.

Drawing prospects in typically scarce positions can be a great benefit for you in the future, such as Sanchez in the receiver or Acuña in the garden. If you had almost nothing on your list, imagine the extra time you could devote to other positions. Maybe you could go for that top gardener … or stack first and third base with top players … or get two aces instead of one.

Getting more extensions in your budget or draft selections are not the only benefits to attract potential customers. They also give you pieces to help you win in the current season if you need help in a certain area. There will always be at least one owner who will buy the most publicity about a boy and give him a very good piece in return. Winning now is always the safest bet compared to betting on the potential.

Your prospect strategy in the dynasty and goalkeeper leagues will depend on the rules and format of your league and how other owners tend to build their lists. So, telling him to focus on nothing more than getting all the prospects of pitching caliber or all gardeners won't do anyone any good, but realizing who the people are focusing on can help him in goal two. If you know that owner A, B and C prefer to use their perspective points in the places of greatest impact, but owners D, E, F, G and H go for launchers and nothing else, you can see that he has many business partners at chart a course of mixing objectives. It also allows you to actually find rough diamonds in positions that other owners do not seek, which will help you maintain your success.

Playing in these types of leagues can really increase your baseball acumen and be a great experience for those who are interested in being more of a general manager than a year-old manager. These leagues also offer challenges that are not present in reworking formats, but learning the skills of balancing one-year and multi-year goals will mean nothing but success for you while you dominate your league!