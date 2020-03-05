Barack Obama relieves fears and concerns about the coronavirus with a social media post: "Let's keep calm,quot;

As we spend each day with the current POTUS, we realize how much we miss our president forever, Barack Obama. After widespread panic throughout the world due to the increasingly deadly outbreak of coronavirus, Obama decided to offer words of calm and wisdom as only he can, to help us.

There are many things we miss about Barack Obama as our president and his best feature is his ability to be calm under pressure, which is exactly what we need while fighting with the coronavirus outbreak.

Our president forever visited Twitter recently to offer some advice and alleviate our fears in the process:

“Protect and protect your community from the coronavirus with common sense precautions: wash your hands, stay home when you are sick and listen to @CDCgov and local health authorities. Save the masks for health workers. Keep calm, listen to the experts and follow the science. "

Obama's comments arrive at the perfect time, as the Centers for Disease Control have been heavily criticized for their slow deployment of evidence, which led to a delay in tests that are increasingly worrying some health officials because they could mean that the coronavirus will spread more quickly.

At this time, there are at least 130 confirmed and presumably positive cases of coronavirus in the US. UU. And a total of 10 people have died nationwide. Obama, along with health officials, has urged Americans to wash their hands as often as possible as a method of protection and to stop buying surgical masks due to a shortage of health workers who use them regularly.

