Bang & Olufsen's Beosound Balance is an attractive Google Home alternative that costs $ 2,250

The high-end audio company Bang & Olufsen is no stranger to expensive speakers, so it is not really a surprise that the company's latest product, the pretty attractive Beosound Balance, costs $ 2,250.

Don't get me wrong: it's a very attractive design speaker, which raises the standard "cloth mesh covered cylinder,quot; that has become popular these days with a solid oak base (which also houses one of the bass drivers) and clean aluminum accents. Bang & Olufsen even points out how aluminum grilles are drilled in "a Fibonacci pattern,quot;, which is definitely the kind of attention to detail that you would expect from a speaker with a comma in the price.

But it is indeed a $ 2,250 Google Home, although one that looks better and almost certainly sounds excellent, even if it is probably not excellent for more than $ 2,000. As with most expensive Bang & Olufsen speakers (some of which can cost more than $ 40,000), you will pay a premium for the design, materials and brand.

Bang & Olufsen also made sure that the Beosound Balance doesn't look like a real speaker when it's not in use: there are proximity sensors built into the aluminum control panel at the top, which makes the touch-sensitive buttons They only light up and appear when you are using them.

As for the hardware, the Beosound Balance offers two 5.25-inch bass drivers, two 2-inch full-range drivers, a 3/4 tweeter and two 3-inch full-range drivers are on the back "that they act as sound enhancers. "There is also built-in compatibility with Chromecast Audio and Google Assistant, along with AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and a normal analog line input option. Do you have $ 4,500? Then you can take advantage of the option to pair two Beosound scales in stereo.

Like other speakers equipped with a microphone (including Apple HomePod), the Beosound Balance has what Bang & Olufsen calls "Active Room Compensation,quot; capabilities, which listens to the way the audio sounds in the specific settings of your room and customize the sound of the speaker accordingly. And for those who prefer that their smart speaker does not listen to them, there is also a microphone mute switch.

Beosound Balance is on sale at Bang & Olufsen today for $ 2,250. It comes in a gray / natural oak design or a stealthy choice of solid black oak.