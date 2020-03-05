Auburn's former coach, Tommy Tuberville, headed for the second round in the Alabama Senate race: "We're going to do overtime."

Tommy Tuberville is heading overtime against Jeff Sessions in the Alabama Senate race.

The former Auburn soccer coach, who seeks to win the Republican nomination of Alabama for the United States Senate, claimed 33 percent of the vote in the state's primary election on Tuesday. Jeff Sessions, who held the seat from 1997 until his resignation in 2017 when he became Attorney General, won 32 percent of the vote. Bradley Byrne, the third Republican candidate in the state, won 25 percent, unable to advance to the second round.

Tuberville and Sessions will meet again in the tiebreaker elections on March 31. The winner of the Republican nomination will attempt to claim the seat of Democrat Doug Jones in the November general election. Jones was chosen to finish the rest of the Sessions period after a special election in 2017.

Both Tuberville and Sessions have built their respective campaigns on their support for President Donald Trump. The football coach made headlines in January after proclaiming in an announcement that "God sent us to Donald Trump."

The career in Alabama between Tuberville and Sessions has largely focused on which candidate was most loyal to the president, rather than discussions on state issues.

"We are going to do overtime, and I know someone who knows how to earn overtime," Tuberville said after Tuesday’s election results (via MSN.com). "We're going to finish what President Trump started when he looked at Jeff Sessions from the other side of the table and said: & # 39; You're fired & # 39;".

Sessions responded to Tuberville in kind, saying: "Anyone can say that they are for Trump's agenda. But talking is cheap. But I have fought on the big issues of our day and I have won. I have stayed only in facts and principles and have won,quot;. "

Tuberville, originally from Camden, Arkansas, who also trained Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, has even adopted part of Trump's xenophobic language, especially when it comes to descendants of the Middle East.

"They told me there were more Middle Eastern people who crossed the border than the Mexicans," Tuberville said in June (through The Washington Post). "This was before the caravans began arriving. I said: & # 39; What are you talking about? & # 39; He said they will come all over the Middle East. They will cross the border and not leave. They come for a reason Friends, they are taking over, and if we don't open our eyes, it's going to end. "

Tuberville doubled that sentiment in February when he claimed that the "Sharia Law,quot; had already reached the United States.

"I've been in the cities, folks, you can't drive through a neighborhood. Why? Because terrorism has taken over. Sharia law has taken over," said Tuberville (via Yellowhammer News). "Friends, there are (places) that you can go to in this country that are not desired. In our country. I mean, this is not the Middle East."

That has created a difficult situation for many of his former players, some of whom have said they don't recognize the man who recruited them and made Auburn a constant power in the Southeast Conference.

According to a feature of the Washington Post in Tuberville, some of his former players have wondered what the self-described seller, who in 2012 infamously left Texas Tech recruits at dinner upon discovering that he had been hired in Cincinnati, actually believe

"That doesn't reflect the person I knew," said Devin Aromashodu, a former Auburn recipient from 2002-05, about Tuberville's comments. "Sounds like two different people."

Former Auburn quarterback Ben Leard, whom Tuberville trained in 1999 and 2000, said this: "I have seen this guy in the heat of battle, and we have bled and cried together. It is a question in all our minds. ". It's not just about African-American minds; It's in all our heads: "Did you really mean that? Tubs wrote that?"

"As much as I love the guy, he is now a politician."