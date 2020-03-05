At least 15 displaced Syrians killed in Idlib airstrike | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTMLb9112be87ce62a750248260b5b3d71bb11% %MINIFYHTMLb9112be87ce62a750248260b5b3d71bb12%

Antakya, Turkey – At least 15 civilians have been killed in an air raid in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, civilians and civil defense teams said.

The attack took place in the vicinity of the city of Maaret Misreen, north of the center of the city of Idlib, on Thursday night and aimed at a poultry farm where dozens of displaced Syrians had taken refuge.

"Around 2:30 am local time (23:30 GMT on Wednesday), Russian fighter jets attacked the road between Maaret Misreen and the village of Batinteh," said Abedalrazzaq Zaqzooq, a hospital worker. "When first responders and other civilians gathered on the site, the Russian plane attacked again."

Zaqzooq said aat least 20 people were injured and were taken to the medical complex in Maaret Misreen after Eight missiles reached the poultry farm.

"The most devastating image I saw with my own eyes was the arrival of two babies at the hospital," he said.

"Both were less than six months old and were rescued from under the rubble, but were pronounced dead in the hospital."

Around 50 people lived on the farm. These families were displaced from the western countryside of Aleppo and southern Idlib, two territories that are now under the control of the Syrian government forces.

Another witness, Ahmad Mimaar, told Al Jazeera that at least nine women were among those killed.

"There were two Russian attacks," Mimaar said. "We spent the morning recovering people from under the rubble."

According to Mustafa al-Haj Yousef, head of the White Helmets voluntary search and rescue organization in Idlib, mThe majority of those killed in the attack were women and children.

"The number of victims is expected to increase because some of the injured are in critical condition," Yousef told Al Jazeera. "The regime continues its policy of burnt land without regard to civilian life.

"Civilians no longer have faith in the political process. There have been many summits, talks and negotiations in the last nine years, but the reality on the ground is that the Syrian regime says one thing but continues to implement an army solution."

The attack took place only a few hours before the presidents of Russia and Turkey meet in Moscow to discuss the deterioration of the situation in Idlib and a ceasefire.

According to the White Helmets, 612 Syrian civilians have been killed by government forces and their allies since the beginning of this year.

Mimaar said he does not expect any productive results in Moscow.

"There will not be a ceasefire until the Syrian regime withdraws from Idlib and observes the 2018 Sochi agreement," he said, referring to an agreement between Ankara and Moscow that had designated the northwestern province as a de-escalation zone.

Last week, Turkey launched a military operation called Spring Shield in response to the killing of at least 33 of its soldiers by Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

Turkey, which supports some of the armed opposition groups, established several observation points in Idlib that had been repeatedly attacked since the intensification of a military offensive by the army of President Bashar al-Assad and his allies last December.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the Syrian government to withdraw from Idlib as part of the Sochi agreement by the end of last month. However, the fight has intensified, with Turkish forces shooting down at least three Syrian government planes in recent days.

Meanwhile, two other Turkish soldiers were killed on Wednesday, bringing the total dead since February to more than 50.

Low expectations

However, Raja Androon, a 65-year-old Syrian woman from Idlib whose two children were killed by Syrian government forces and now lives in Antakya, said she is not optimistic about the outcome of the talks.

"The talks may result in less fighting, but I am not holding my breath for the Syrian regime to leave Idlib," said Androon. "I hope that Idlib submits to an autonomous government and does not fall under the control of Assad."

Since last December, almost one million civilians have been internally displaced to the border with Turkey, which the United Nations described as the worst humanitarian crisis in the nine-year civil war in Syria.

Most have struggled to find suitable shelters, and many families are forced to camp outdoors.

More than 300 civilians have been killed in the same period, the UN said.