Asian man with racial profile in the New York subway: & # 39; You have coronavirus & # 39;

Yesterday, an Asian man in New York City was harassed and with a racial profile while taking the subway to work. The incident was captured on video.

Here is the video, which has gone viral.

The Asian man stood silently in the subway car, when another passenger approached him, and an African-American man.

MTO News learned that the Asian man, of Chinese descent, is American and has lived in the United States all his life.

But perhaps that possibility did not occur to the passenger who told the Asian man to "walk away,quot; from him, and suggested that the Asian man could be infected with the coronavirus.

The angry passenger then asked other subway passengers to help him move the Asian man. He implored other subway passengers: "Tell him to move."

Then, he took out a spray bottle of disinfectant, and sprayed it on the Asian man.

Finally, the Asian man defended himself, faced the angry passenger and provoked a tense confrontation.

Fortunately for everyone, the confrontation ended peacefully, and the Asian man got off the train.

Asians around the world face an increase in racism, since the coronavirus began to spread.

