Arsenal and Everton interested in Feyenoord's Orkun Kokcu | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe6f8cc9fe638d38444c7f48980c165df11% %MINIFYHTMLe6f8cc9fe638d38444c7f48980c165df12%





Orkun Kokcu has played for Turkey U21

%MINIFYHTMLe6f8cc9fe638d38444c7f48980c165df13% %MINIFYHTMLe6f8cc9fe638d38444c7f48980c165df14%

Arsenal is interested in a summer deal for Feyenoord's young midfielder, Orkun Kokcu.

%MINIFYHTMLe6f8cc9fe638d38444c7f48980c165df15% %MINIFYHTMLe6f8cc9fe638d38444c7f48980c165df16%

It is also said that Everton is interested in Turkey's U21 international, 19.

Feyenoord is aware of the interest of other clubs in one of Europe's leading emerging talents, but the Dutch club wants to keep it and is in talks to improve its contract.

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta has shown enthusiasm for playing with young players since taking over.

Kokcu, who has scored twice in 21 appearances at Eredivisie this season, sees his current contract expire in 2023.

He has been impressed that Feyenoord has kept up with the leaders of the Ajax league and second-placed AZ Alkmaar this season, but they are still six points from the top.

Kokcu has two limits for the U21 in Turkey, but he has also represented the Netherlands at the youth level, since he was born in Haarlem and trained in Dutch academies.

He began his career with Stormvogels before joining Groningen and then Feyenoord in 2016, making his first team debut at just 17 years old.