Arnold Palmer Invitational: Rory McIlroy one behind Matt Every | Golf news

Matt Every continued his impressive Bay Hill record to outshine Rory McIlroy and advance to a one-shot lead after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Each, twice winner of the event, loaded an impressive 65 without bogey in windy conditions on Thursday afternoon to jump ahead of the McIlroy pacemaker.

Talor Gooch and Scottie Scheffler sit two strokes of the rhythm in a third portion, with Graeme McDowell and Tyrrell Hatton in the group three shots back in four under.

McDowell mixed six birdies with two bogeys to sit in a part of fifth place

Everyone, who missed the cut in the Honda Classic last week after a second 85 round, started in the tenth and drew two of the first three holes before following a couple of 15 feet in the 14th with a gain of two putt in par five 16.

The world number 309 followed a 35-footer footer at first draining a 50-footer footer to the next and then adding a short-range birdie in the room to move alongside McIlroy at the top of the table. classification.

All have missed the cut in three of their last four starts on the PGA Tour.

All failed birdie attempts from inside 12 feet in the sixth and seventh, but made peace by holing a foot of 30 feet in the eighth to take the lead, before closing his card free of imperfections with a pair of two puts long range.

McIlroy had recovered from a slow start to set the initial goal of the clubhouse, with world number one one per pair after six holes before making a 25-foot eagle and five birdies for the rest of his round.

McIlroy is chasing a second victory of the PGA Tour season

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keith Mitchell and Brendon Todd join Hatton and McDowell in four under, while Matt Wallace made a birdie in his first four holes on his way to the opening round 69.

World No. 3, Brooks Koepka, made bogeys in the last two holes of his par 72 level, as Tommy Fleetwood's streak of cuts on the PGA Tour seems threatened after not registering a single bogey in a four out of 76 .

