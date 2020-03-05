Arnold Palmer Invitational: Exit times for the second round at Bay Hill | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML08a3ce5665e624020d7e5d432842e53a11% %MINIFYHTML08a3ce5665e624020d7e5d432842e53a12%





Brooks Koepka can move to world number 1 with victory at Bay Hill

Departure hours for the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida, where Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka appear.

USA UU., Unless indicated, all GMT hours

Starting at hole 1

1145 Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler

1157 Brian Harman, Beau Hossler, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1208 Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

1220 Keith Mitchell, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Keegan Bradley

1231 Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter (Ing.), Russell Knox (Sco)

1243 Jim Herman, Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III

1254 Cameron Champ, JT Poston, Stewart Cink

1306 Kevin Tway, Xander Schauffele, Lucas Glover

1317 Patrick Rodgers, Matt Every, Wyndham Clark

1329 Robert Gamez, Henrik Norlander (Swe), Rod Perry

1635 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Danny Lee (Nzl), Talor Gooch

1647 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

1658 Harold Varner III, Kevin Streelman, Xinjun Zhang (Chn)

1710 Sung Kang (Kor), Lanto Griffin, Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1721 Matthew Wolff, Danny Willett (English), Tony Finau

1733 Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Max Homa

1744 K-H Lee (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)

1756 Adam Scott (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Jason Day (Aus)

Scott (left) won the Genesis Invitational last month

1807 Lee Westwood (English), Matt Wallace (English), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (spa)

1819 Alex Noren (Swe), Ryan Moore, Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

Starting at hole 10

1145 Harris English, Sam Saunders, Doc Redman

1157 Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor, Denny McCarthy

1208 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Robby Shelton

1220 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Sebastian Muñoz (Col), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1231 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), J.B. Holmes, Kevin Chappell

1243 Nick Taylor (Can), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Bubba Watson

1254 Sungjae Im (Kor), Marc Leishman (Aus), Rickie Fowler

1306 Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau

Reed and DeChambeau finished first and second in the WGC-Mexico Championship

1317 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jason Kokrak, Zac Blair

1329 Hank Lebioda, Matthew NeSmith, Brendon Matthews

1635 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Sam Ryder

1647 Matt Jones (Aus), Scott Harrington, Sam Burns

1658 Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown, Tyrrell Hatton (English)

1710 Cheng-Tsung Bread (Tai), Kevin Na, Pat Pérez

1721 Andrew Putnam, Corey Conners (Can), Scott Piercy

1733 Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker

Horschel pursues a first victory since the AT,amp;T Byron Nelson 2017

1744 Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker

1756 Adam Long, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh (Fij)

1807 Troy Merritt, Brendon Todd, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1819 Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Matthew Fitzpatrick (English)

1830 Rob Oppenheim, Maverick McNealy, (a) Chun Ant Yu (Tpe)

