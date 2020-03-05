Ariana Grande falls victim to & # 39; deception & # 39; home shooting deception

%MINIFYHTMLe10666f52eb2e1b05d5623f4a581c73211% %MINIFYHTMLe10666f52eb2e1b05d5623f4a581c73212%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The cops have run to the Los Angeles house of & # 39; Thank U, Next & # 39; from the creator of blows after a police radar shooting alert appeared that turned out to be a joker's job.

–

Ariana GrandeThe Los Angeles house appeared on police radar Wednesday night, March 4, after shooting reports.

Police officers rushed to the singer's complex to investigate, but the alert turned out to be a hoax, according to TMZ.

It is not the first time that the singer of "Side to Side" has been "crushed" by the pranksters.

The cops did not speak directly to the star and left the platform after speaking with a property manager.

Stars like Tom cruise, Justin Timberlake, RihannaY Selena Gomez All have been targeted by pranksters who call on the phone in shooting reports in recent years.