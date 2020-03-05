Apple may have found a way to remove the notch from the iPhone without killing Face ID – BGR

The notch is the best design compromise that Apple has made, well, that and the camera hits the back of the iPhones. It can be horrible, but the notch on every iPhone that Apple has launched from the iPhone X houses a sophisticated camera and sensor system that provides 3D facial recognition to the iPhone. And that is the kind of feature it would take any day about Touch ID or an equivalent fingerprint-based security system.

In other words, the Galaxy S20 is absolutely beautiful with its small drilling camera. It's the full screen design that Apple still can't offer, at least not without sacrificing Face ID functionality. That's why the iPhone 12 will still have a notch on top. But according to reports, Apple is working on a new camera technology that will allow you to significantly reduce the notch bezel without abandoning the face unlock functionality.

Several Android providers are already working on cameras below the screen, and some of them have even shown functional prototypes. However, the technology is not ready for prime time, since the quality of the selfie cannot even match modern phones. With such technology, Apple could one day put all Face ID sensors under the screen. But Apple is also investigating a new technology that would not require such sophisticated screens.

Instead, Apple will borrow a type of camera system that we have already seen on several flagships in recent years, the Galaxy S20 Ultra being the last to use it. But Apple will use it differently.

Well-known filter Max Weinbach, who revealed all the secrets of the Galaxy S20 weeks ago, spoke with EverythingApplePro about the plans of the Apple iPhone 12 camera. In the process, he also revealed that Apple is trying to relocate all Face ID components within a periscope camera lens system. This would allow Apple to reduce the size of the top bezel occupied by the notch without eliminating the Face ID functionality of the iPhone. As a reminder, this is how complicated the TrueDepth camera system is:

Image source: Apple

Android phone manufacturers, including Oppo, Huawei and Samsung, have used periscope cameras to improve optical and digital zoom on flagship phones. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the latest example of an Android phone with a periscope lens. Using a periscope camera for everything inside the notch sounds like science fiction. Still, we have no way of knowing if it's possible, because nobody has done it, and remember, this is just a report.

On the other hand, nobody had 3D facial recognition on phones before Apple. Many will point out that Google first faced unlocking on Android phones, and that is absolutely true. The same people should also tell you that 2D facial unlocking can be easily circumvented and that applications that handle confidential data, such as Internet banking, do not accept it as an authentication method. It took Google two more years to replicate Apple's Face ID, and Pixel 4's Face Unlock didn't even copy Apple's security measures perfectly: you can unlock your phone with your eyes closed.

Returning to the rumor in question, the report notes that Apple's technology is not expected to decrease this year, and we may not see it inside a real retail iPhone for several years. You can see EverythingApplePro & # 39; s assume the rumor in the following clip:

Image source: Ray Tang / LNP / Shutterstock