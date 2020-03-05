Apple Maps is becoming much more useful as its rivalry with Google Maps increases – BGR

On a recent trip to Charleston on vacation, I continued with what has been a practice of mine for a long time: trust Google Maps to navigate wherever you travel (in this case, the picturesque city of South Carolina) and Do everything from the restaurant and business information check, read reviews and get numbers for a quick touch after reading a little about them. Everything from there within the application that has become so indispensable for me and for millions of other users, regardless of whether their stated main purpose is, well, to offer navigation data. Meanwhile, Apple strives to make its own mapping product competitive with that of Google, thanks in part to the comprehensive redesign of Apple Maps that was released in late January.

The new features brought by the update include Collections, which allows Apple Maps users to create, save and share lists of places they want to visit next, landmarks they want to visit on their favorite vacations and restaurants, among other things. And along the same lines, to deploy new features that are hardly related to the act of navigating from Point A to Point B, it seems that Apple also plans to make a new hiring as part of the expansion of editorial content and the recommendations offered in Maps of Manzana.

An official list of Apple jobs discovered this week (h / t The edge) found that Apple is looking to bring a "Product Manager – Maps, Writer / Editor,quot; that would be based in Culver City, California, and that, according to the list removed since then, "would help build and grow a new category. of content for the Apple Maps team. " Whoever is hired for the position would also help Apple "create exciting and engaging editorial content to help Maps users explore their world."

It is possible that Apple has removed the publication because it has now taken the position, or perhaps because the list revealed without realizing too much about the new features that come to Apple Maps. Anyway, this is precisely the type of movement that Apple needs to make and the skills it needs in Apple Maps employees so that the application has the prayer to compete with Google Maps. As noted in the list of jobs, "mapping products are evolving beyond being primarily point-to-point vehicle navigation to become location-based service platforms that help make sense of the physical world."

It is not surprising that the key qualifications listed for this position include "insatiable curiosity,quot; to discover new places, passion for storytelling and a deep knowledge of food, travel and shopping trends.

When I travel to a new city, the recommendations are always one of the first things I turn to, so when you join an offer like this on Apple Maps with the new redesign that makes the use faster and navigation more precise, you have to make a fairly robust mapping product. Now, will it be enough to make it superior to Google or to convince Google Maps loyalists like me to change teams? The jury is definitely still there.

