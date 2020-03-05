Apple, Google and others asked to avoid traveling and cancel large events

%MINIFYHTMLc4268caededfc075741f4e5239f5207811% %MINIFYHTMLc4268caededfc075741f4e5239f5207812%

Companies based in Santa Clara County, California, which includes Cupertino, Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Jose, should avoid traveling and postpone or cancel mass meetings, the county recommended Thursday. The recommendations are presented after six new cases of the new coronavirus have been identified, leading to 20 the total number of people confirmed with the disease.

The county guide affects several major Silicon Valley employers. Apple, for example, is based in Cupertino; Google in Mountain View; Tesla, in Palo Alto; Netflix, in Los Gatos; LinkedIn, in Sunnyvale; Adobe, in San José; and Intel and Nvidia, in Santa Clara. Other companies with offices in the area could also be affected, such as Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft.

Another county guide includes minimizing the number of people who "work within reach of each other," urging people to stay home if they are sick and spacing the start and end times of the workday for employees. . People at higher risk for serious illnesses, those who are over 50 or have another underlying health condition, must stay at home.

The county recommendations are an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus by limiting contact in person. Many of the technology companies based in the area, the "valley,quot; in Silicon Valley, originally referred to the Santa Clara Valley, have already made their own attempts to curb the spread of the disease.

Here are the policies. The edge is aware that companies based in Santa Clara County implement: