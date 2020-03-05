Apple, Google and others asked to avoid traveling and cancel large events

Companies based in Santa Clara County, California, which includes Cupertino, Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Jose, should avoid traveling and postpone or cancel mass meetings, the county recommended Thursday. The recommendations are presented after six new cases of the new coronavirus have been identified, leading to 20 the total number of people confirmed with the disease.
The county guide affects several major Silicon Valley employers. Apple, for example, is based in Cupertino; Google in Mountain View; Tesla, in Palo Alto; Netflix, in Los Gatos; LinkedIn, in Sunnyvale; Adobe, in San José; and Intel and Nvidia, in Santa Clara. Other companies with offices in the area could also be affected, such as Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft.
Another county guide includes minimizing the number of people who "work within reach of each other," urging people to stay home if they are sick and spacing the start and end times of the workday for employees. . People at higher risk for serious illnesses, those who are over 50 or have another underlying health condition, must stay at home.
The county recommendations are an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus by limiting contact in person. Many of the technology companies based in the area, the "valley,quot; in Silicon Valley, originally referred to the Santa Clara Valley, have already made their own attempts to curb the spread of the disease.
Here are the policies. The edge is aware that companies based in Santa Clara County implement:
- Adobe has canceled the in-person portion of its Adobe Summit conference.
- At the end of February, Amazon asked employees to postpone all non-essential trips. He also recommended that Seattle-based employees work from home until the end of March after a Seattle-based Amazon employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
- Apple has restricted travel to Apple has restricted employee travel to China, Italy and Korea, according to an email from the company seen by Bloomberg. The company is also encouraging virtual meetings. Apple has not announced dates for an expected event at the end of March, which presumably would have been hosted at its Cupertino campus, or at the World Developers Conference, which took place in San José in recent years. The company also withdrew from the SXSW conference.
- Facebook has restricted employee travel to China, Italy and South Korea, according to the company The verge Otherwise, "if someone has planned an international trip for business reasons, they must use their discretion to decide if they are traveling," the company said in an email. There are no restrictions for US national travel. UU. Facebook has already canceled the in-person portion of its F8 developer conference, completely canceled a global marketing conference and retired from SXSW. He has also asked his Seattle-based employees to work from home until March 31 after a contractor based in one of the Seattle-based company's offices tested positive for COVID-19. And in a question and answer company, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as recommended recommended that Bay Area employees who can work from home. Facebook has temporarily banned social visits to its offices.
- Google has banned all international travel, according to NPR. That follows a ban on traveling to Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea at the end of February, and a ban on traveling to China at the end of January. Google has already canceled the in-person parts of its Google I / O and Cloud Next conferences. The company is asking Washington state employees to work remotely to do so, reports GeekWire, and employees have been asked not to bring visitors to their Washington-based offices. All job interviews worldwide will be virtual "in the foreseeable future." The company has also confirmed that an employee in Zurich, Switzerland, has COVID-19.
- Intel withdrew from the Mobile World Congress, which would take place in February before it was canceled.
- LinkedIn suspended non-essential business trips and requested that employees in the San Francisco Bay area work from home until the end of March. He released SXSW this week and for the moment he has made all job interviews virtual.
- Microsoft is allowing employees based in the Bay Area and Seattle to work from home until March 25. The company recommends that employees postpone trips to the Bay Area and Seattle and has requested that all non-essential trips to regions with COVID-19 outbreaks be canceled. Microsoft also canceled its next MVP Summit.
- Netflix retired from SXSW.
- Nvidia canceled the in-person portion of its GPU Technology Conference, which would originally be held in San José.
