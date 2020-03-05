Apple decided to let applications start sending ads with push notifications – BGR

Apple updates its App Store review guidelines on a regular basis, and although most of these changes will not significantly affect the way you use the App Store, there are some that will, including one that does. 9to5Mac seen this week As of the latest update of the guidelines on Wednesday, March 4, Apple now allows developers to use push notifications for advertising purposes, provided the user explicitly agrees to receive the ads.

Prior to the update, Apple had banned developers from sending ads to iOS device owners through push notifications, but, as you can see in the updated text below, the rules have changed significantly:

Automatic notifications should not be used for promotions or for direct marketing purposes unless customers have explicitly opted to receive them through the consent language shown in the user interface of your application, and you provide a method in your application so that a user chooses not to receive said messages. Abuse of these services may result in the revocation of your privileges.

Presumably, the "consent language,quot; Apple refers to will look similar to the pop-up window that appears the first time you open an application when you ask if you want to receive automatic notifications or allow the application to use your location data. In addition, the developer must provide users with the ability to deactivate marketing notifications, or they run the risk of removing their application from the App Store and revoking their privileges.

On the one hand, nobody likes advertisements, but on the other, there are many use cases in which this alteration could be a blessing for consumers. For example, the Oculus application in the App Store sends notifications when virtual reality games go on sale, and I have been able to build my library with a limited budget. I don't want Oculus to risk having your application removed from the store for helping me save money, and the same applies to many other applications.

Some of the other notable changes include application and application updates that must be built in the iOS 13 SDK as of April 30. The Apple login must be implemented in applications that offer other ways to connect on the same date and more strictly. Review process for applications labeled "quotes,quot; and "divination."