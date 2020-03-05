Antonio Sabato Jr. becomes a construction worker after being rejected by Hollywood for supporting Trump

WENN / FayesVision / Instar

The former actor of the & # 39; General Hospital & # 39; He says he was expelled from the entertainment industry after public support for Donald Trump during the 2016 elections.

Antonio Sabato Jr.The support of the president of the USA UU. Donald Trump It cost him his career in Hollywood.

First "General Hospital"The soap star said he said goodbye to his acting career at the time he expressed support for Trump when he ran for the Presidency in 2016 during a new interview with Variety."

"It has been terrible," said the 48-year-old, who now works in construction in Florida. "It's amazing. It's a disgrace. It's hard, because if you're in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say they don't like, they'll let you know."

The star added that he was "talking to a distribution company about the production of a movie that was scheduled to leave, and they told me in the face:" We will never distribute a movie with you because of your affiliation with the president. "

"The reality is the power that makes movies happen in Hollywood: cast directors, producers, executive producers, directors, all are liberals. They hate anyone or anything that supports this president."

When "The daring and the pretty"Star tried to return to his former representatives, apparently they said:" No, we will not represent you. "

"It's not a reason. Just not, plain and simple. They wouldn't touch me because it would be too difficult to get me a job," he explained. , / p>

However, the actor has had some success and is scheduled to return to the screens in the next Christian movie "A nation under God", beside Isaak Presley, Kevin Sorbo, Herschel WalkerY Casper Van Dien, when I hit theaters during the summer of 2020.