Antonio Banderas joins the cast of video game adaptation & # 39; Uncharted & # 39;

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza / Instar

While the details of his character have not yet been revealed, the actor of & # 39; Pain and Glory & # 39; will join Sophia Ali of & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39; and Tati Gabrielle from & # 39; The 100 & # 39; In the action movie.

Antonio Banderas is jumping into action to join Tom holland Y Mark Wahlberg in the long-term film adaptation of the successful video game "Unexplored".

Details about the Oscar-nominated character "Pain and glory"The star will play has not yet been revealed, but he is not the only new addition to the cast -"Grey's Anatomy"Actress Sophia Ali Y "100& # 39; s Tati Gabrielle They have also obtained roles in the action / adventure movie, according to Variety.

"Poison (2018)"Director Reuben Fletcher is ready to take over the project. He recently signed after the previous departures of Travis Knight, Dan Trachtenberg and Shawn levy, which had originally approached the film in October 2016.

Holland is still joined by treasure hunter Nathan Drake in "Uncharted," based on the popular Sony PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, while Wahlberg is also still involved as his close friend Sully.

Production is expected to begin in the coming months before a launch scheduled for March 2021.