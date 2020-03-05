Anshula Kapoor will organize a special dinner to celebrate Janhvi Kapoor's birthday



Janhvi Kapoor, the late daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor who made his Bollywood debut in Dhadak (2018), will turn one more year tomorrow. He will celebrate his 23rd birthday on March 6, 2020.



The actress had no elaborate birthday plans. In fact, she was scheduled to shoot her next movie Roohi Afzana along with Rajkummar Rao. But then, the shooting for tomorrow was canceled and, suddenly, Janhvi had a day off for her. So now Janhvi has decided to enjoy some family time on his special day.

Reportedly, Janhvi will call on his birthday with a family dinner tonight. The quiet family affair will take place at the house of his older sister, Anshula. On the job front, Janhvi has some interesting projects on her kitten, namely Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Takht, Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and some others in the pipe.