Amitabh Bachchan shares a beautiful photo of wife Jaya Bachchan

From his presence on the big screen to the small screen, from his blogs to his ingenious subtitles for social media posts, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan never ceases to amaze his fans and followers. With his latest social media post, the actor has impressed his fans once again.

Amitabh Bachchan has shared an image of Jaya Bachchan, where she is seen posing as Swami Vivekananda. This image is apparently from the Bengali film by veteran actress Dagtar Babu, whose shot was left incomplete.

On the job front, Amitabh has some great releases scheduled this year. It will be seen in Brahmastra by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo Ayan Mukerji and some other films like Chehre and Jhund. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.