American Airlines improves cleaning procedures amid coronavirus threat – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

American Airlines announced that cleaning procedures are increasing amid the threat of the coronavirus.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the airline said its cleaning practices "have always met or exceeded all CDC guidelines," however, they are doing the following to ensure safe travel:

We have a strong and structured cleaning regime and our aircraft are cleaned every day at key points on your trips with an EPA-approved disinfectant.

International flights and aircraft with additional time on the ground receive a detailed cleaning package of 30 points each day. All of our planes also undergo a regularly scheduled deep cleaning procedure.

We are improving our cleaning procedures on international flights and airplanes that remain overnight at an airport. This movement, which will touch most of our aircraft every day, includes a deeper cleaning of all hard surfaces, including trays and armrests.

Most of our airplanes are equipped with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that provide a complete air change approximately 15 to 30 times per hour, or once every two to four minutes. The complete air change of a HEPA filter is better than most other forms of transportation and office buildings, and is similar to the standard for hospitals.

We supply disinfectant for hands and disinfectant wipes for crew members on all international flights across the Pacific Ocean and Italy. We are working to extend this measure to all flights in the near future.

As for food and drinks in flight, the airline said thatAll catering equipment on key international flights undergo additional sanitation and disinfection procedures:

All dishes, dishes, cutlery and glassware are disinfected / disinfected before washing.

All unused incoming supplies are discarded.

Underwear and headphones are disinfected separately.

All galley equipment, including cars and carriers, are disinfected separately.

On key international flights, the mid-cabin bar service will be adjusted and the fruit baskets and self-service snacks will be eliminated. Flight attendants will provide food and drinks upon request.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.