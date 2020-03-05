Amazon withdraws from the SXSW festival due to coronavirus concerns

%MINIFYHTMLc92aac1871b8a606c739f36760c43f7b11% %MINIFYHTMLc92aac1871b8a606c739f36760c43f7b12%

Broadcast service executives follow Twitter and Facebook to cancel all projections and panels scheduled for the March event after Sony delayed the launch of & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39 ;.

Amazon executives have canceled all projections and panels scheduled for the SXSW (South by Southwest) festival due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

All the events and exhibitions that the heads of the transmission service planned to carry out during the festival, which will take place from March 13 to 22, were rejected after representatives from Twitter and Facebook announced that they would withdraw from SXSW in Texas, due to the continuous fear of world health.

The news comes when Sony bosses delayed the release date of their latest James Bond movie. "No time to die", due to fears about how the coronavirus will affect the film business this spring.

The movie will now be released worldwide in November.

Also among the cancellations related to the coronavirus is the international television conference Mip TV, which will take place in Cannes, France, from March 30 to April 2.

The organizers plan to organize the event in October. The announcement follows a ban established by the French government in meetings of more than 5,000 people.