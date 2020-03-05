Allison Holker reveals the great milestone of Baby Zaia

Listening Allison Holker talk about husband Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief will make you shout "a couple of goals,quot;.
We know that we certainly felt this way during our recent exclusive chat with The Funny Dance Show judge. (For those who wonder, The Funny Dance Show premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. one!)
"It's exactly who you watch on TV in real life. He's not putting on a fake character, he's not doing or saying anything if he knows he'll laugh," said Holker about his life partner. "He is 100 percent the most gentle, kind and generous human I've known in my entire life, from beginning to end."
Like E! readers surely know, professional dancers fell in love while starring in the seventh season of So, you think you can dance. The stars got married in Nigel Lythgoe& # 39; s Villa San-Juliette Winery in Paso Robles, California, in December 2013.
And, after almost seven years of marriage and children together, it seems that the duo is as in love as ever.
"He is 100% so aware of people and their surroundings and wants them to shine and be happy," the new E! The personality continued over Boss' kind spirit. "And that is a genuine quality that cannot be taught to people."
While Holker and Boss seem like a perfectly synchronized couple on social networks, he reminded us that they are like any other couple, they also have days off. However, according to Holker, their dedication to communication makes them such a good team.
"Since we are both so busy on our different paths, but we also have to work together in parenthood, there are times when we are not synchronized with each other." Dancing with the stars Pro declared. "But, we are both the greatest defenders of each other, that we are very quick to understand it. Just to say, & # 39; Hey! I think something might be a bit wrong. Let's talk & # 39;. And raise awareness."
Holker and Boss are parents of three: including Zaia (3 months), Laurel Maddox (3) and daughter Weslie Renae (11, whom Allison had from a previous relationship). Speaking of the youngest of the couple, the dance expert revealed that Zaia has just achieved an important milestone.
"First, I will say this, she reached a great milestone this week. Now she can turn around," Holker broadcast. "Which is exciting but also stressful, because that means it will walk in a matter of time."
This is not the only milestone that Zaia achieved when she made it. Ellen debuted in February, an appearance that Holker said he was "100 percent nervous."
"Ellen's showIt is undoubtedly one of the energies of exaggeration of an audience that I have seen in my whole life, it is very fun. But that's a lot of energy, it's a lot of cameras, a lot of lights and a lot of eyes on you, "the 32-year-old artist shared." Then, I was definitely nervous about taking her there. And I told them: & # 39; Hey! She could cry, she could scream. I'm not really sure how he will react & # 39; ".
Of course, everything went smoothly thanks to the happy disposition of Zaia and the dedicated Ellen personal. Not to mention that, with her children so comfortable in front of the camera, Holker admitted that she and tWitch have considered making a documentary series about their lives.
"It is definitely something we have considered. We already expose our family a lot. And, of course, it is a great balancing act because we want to make sure we are protectors before anything else," said the mother of three children.
Still, as Allison noted, his family is "constantly working with each other, talking to each other, entertaining." Therefore, they are not "afraid to show people that side of us."
How do we get the show to be approved? (We joke, more or less!)
