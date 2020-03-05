Allison Holker reveals the great milestone of Baby Zaia

Listening Allison Holker talk about husband Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief will make you shout "a couple of goals,quot;.

We know that we certainly felt this way during our recent exclusive chat with The Funny Dance Show judge. (For those who wonder, The Funny Dance Show premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. one!)

"It's exactly who you watch on TV in real life. He's not putting on a fake character, he's not doing or saying anything if he knows he'll laugh," said Holker about his life partner. "He is 100 percent the most gentle, kind and generous human I've known in my entire life, from beginning to end."

Like E! readers surely know, professional dancers fell in love while starring in the seventh season of So, you think you can dance. The stars got married in Nigel Lythgoe& # 39; s Villa San-Juliette Winery in Paso Robles, California, in December 2013.

And, after almost seven years of marriage and children together, it seems that the duo is as in love as ever.

"He is 100% so aware of people and their surroundings and wants them to shine and be happy," the new E! The personality continued over Boss' kind spirit. "And that is a genuine quality that cannot be taught to people."