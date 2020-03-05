All stores close, clearance sales begin on Friday – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Art Van Furniture is closing its doors and will begin clearance sales on Friday at all stores in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.

Spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement: "Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company's brands and operating performance have been greatly affected by a challenging retail environment. We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community. ”

In 1959, Art Van Furniture began as a single store on Gratiot Avenue, which eventually became the number one retailer of furniture and mattresses in the Midwest with more than 200 stores.

In 2017, Art Van Furniture was purchased by Boston-based public capital firm Thomas H Lee Partners.

