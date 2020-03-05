Alexis Skyy says that fame "slowly takes its toll" on Twitter Rant

%MINIFYHTML658d5494861d019225508eb68a0d57e011% %MINIFYHTML658d5494861d019225508eb68a0d57e012%

Instead of sympathizing with the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39 ;, people ridicule her, although some others notice that the troll only proves her point.

Everything comes with pros and cons, and when it comes to fame, Alexis Skyy You experience it first hand. The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star recently visited his Twitter account to complain about being famous.

"I swear they don't understand how frustrating and annoying it is to be known everywhere and famous!" she wrote to her devotees online on Tuesday, March 3, "of course, it has its advantages and advantages! But when nothing you say or do is private and everything is magnified for the opinion and slander of the world. You. "

Instead of sympathizing with the television star, people ridiculed her. "You're that famous chill out hahaha," one reminded Alexis. Meanwhile, another user shared tips for her, writing, "or you just can't publish your personal life, you know? … everyone presses the" share "button that doesn't.

When making things clear, one user commented: "Famous and known are two different things."Beyonce Knowles] is famous. [Oprah Winfrey] is famous. Alexis is like a local celebrity. "One person hinted that Alexis wasn't really as famous as he said:" I'm sure my colleagues wouldn't know who she is. "

However, some others noted that the people who watched and commented on their Twitter post only proved their point. "They are literally in the comments that prove their point," said a defensive comment. Echoing the feeling, another person added: "You know what you mean. This is exactly what you are saying … besides you created this smh."

Alexis must feel overwhelmed by his fame because he is currently in a social media dispute with Jayda Ayanna or Jayda Cheaves, as well as with Ari Fletcher after Alexis said he "paved the way" for his fellow video foxes.