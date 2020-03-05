After the tours in Afghanistan, American veterans weigh the peace with the Taliban

%MINIFYHTML26e627cadd96ae9a1acb844b1f80960f11% %MINIFYHTML26e627cadd96ae9a1acb844b1f80960f12%

"It could be very easy for the Taliban to say all the things we want to hear to lead us to a very low or zero troop presence," said Jeremy Butler, a former Navy officer who directs the veteran service organization. Veterans of America from Iraq and Afghanistan (IAVA). "Probably with the assumption that the United States and the president would not be particularly inclined to reinvest the military and women in the country."

According to Butler, a third of IAVA's veteran members deployed in Afghanistan at least once, and some have five or more combat deployments there. Many of the veterans with whom he spoke in recent days were especially concerned that the peace agreement was signed before the Afghan government had agreed on how to share power with the Taliban after the US forces left. "We want to end the engagement in Afghanistan," said Butler. "We just want it done the right way."

There has been a growing consensus among veteran groups in Washington that a complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan long ago. Last year, Concerned Veterans for America, a conservative defense group, made the post-September end. 11 wars a legislative priority: a political agenda that he shared with more progressive groups of veterans on the left, such as VoteVets and Common Defense.

"As an anecdote, when you talk to veterans and service members about going to Afghanistan over and over again, the answer you get is that people are tired," said Nate Anderson, executive director of Veterans worried about the United States. "People are tired of fighting in this war that does not have a clear objective and does not have an end in sight."

Anderson, who was deployed twice in Afghanistan as a green beret, added that the agreement signed over the weekend was a step in the right direction, but added that the agreement should not be considered a substitute for a total withdrawal of US forces. from the country. .

For other veterans, the idea of ​​negotiating with the Taliban was disturbing, given the history of the group of human rights abuses. Lydia Davey, a former Marine who served in Afghanistan in 2005 and 2006, said she was ambivalent when she first heard the news, but then thought more about the stories about the Taliban's life. Davey recalled that one of his Afghan colleagues told him that he had been arrested and beaten with electric wires after the Taliban raided a wedding and arrested all the men for listening to secular music at the reception.