AEW MJF fighter dismisses a 7-year-old boy during autograph signing

MJF is more vulgar than you, and he knows it.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, one of the best heels of All Elite Wrestling, for the uninitiated, which is a vernacular fighting language for the "bad boy,quot;, is without apologies, of a consistent nature. The Plainview native, New York, is known for his cheeky, arrogant and classic heel behavior, both inside and outside the ring.

So, when you show up for an autograph signature, you must probably expect something in that regard.

Tom Gilmartin told TMZ that he took his 7-year-old son to an autograph firm in Chicago over the weekend. During the meeting with MJF, the 23-year-old took the opportunity to show Gilmartin's son that he is "No. 1,quot;.

While Gilmartin didn't seem too worried about the exchange, his son was distraught over the bird's turn.

"I tried to laugh knowing that he is only in the character," said Gimartin (via TMZ). "But it really bothered him. I know that's his trick, but he's only 7 years old and doesn't understand."

According to CEW Rhodes of AEW, who operates as a fighter and executive for the promotion, AEW's talent has full support to stay in the character. In AEW, creative freedom is granted to its stars, something that has been a staple of Rhodes and M.O. since the company started.

Rhodes clarified the situation on Twitter, drawing the line between an "advertising activation,quot; and a payment meeting.

Not really. This was a paid meeting / greeting where you specifically chose the individual. We would never send MJF in a free advertising activation for this same reason, it is immature and does not represent the brand. – Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 4, 2020

In any case, Rhodes eased the situation by giving Gilmartin tickets for a future AEW event and promising to visit Gilmartin and his son in the future.

MJF clearly was not sorry (nor should it be):

All's well That ends well.