Adult photos and videos of the daughter of Steven Spielberg's porn star allegedly leaked

The Mikaela Spielberg Onlyfans account, where she sold her NSFW photos and videos, is hacked and the content is now available online for free.

Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, is dealing with another blow in her life after her arrest for domestic violence. The adopted daughter of the famous filmmaker has reportedly hacked her Onlyfans account.

The 23-year-old, who works as a porn star for a living, sells her photos and videos for adults on the account. Due to the alleged hack, your images and videos are now available to everyone with free Internet access. However, some sites are supposedly already trying to capitalize on Mikaela's images.

Mikaela shocked the world when she announced in February that she was following a career as a porn star and stripper. The girl, who chose Sugar Star as her stage name, told The Sun that "she just got tired of working day by day in a way that didn't satisfy her soul." She added: "I feel like doing this kind of work, I can & # 39; satisfy & # 39; other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

While she claimed that her parents Steven and Kate Capshaw They were "not bothered" by their decision, a source has said that the couple is obviously "embarrassed by their sudden public admission of entry into the world of sex workers." The source added: "They are worried about how [Mikaela's revelation] looks for her other children, who are trying to be supportive but who are also ashamed. It is certainly not how they were raised."

Adding insult to the family's reputation, Mikaela was arrested on Saturday, February 29 and admitted to the Hill Detention Center in Tennessee after engaging in an altercation with her fiance Chuck Pankow. It is reported that the discussion began because Chuck made a "rude comment" to Mikaela, which led to her getting angry and throwing objects at her.

When addressing the arrest, Mikaela insisted that she should never have been arrested, blaming a lack of communication with the officers. "Personally I am very heartbroken and I feel betrayed because I requested medical assistance," he said in a statement to The Sun.

Chuck also told the publication that "nobody is injured" and that he had not wanted the case to continue. He added: "We're both fine. It was a big misunderstanding. Now he's home."