According to reports, Bow Wow and Angela Simmons are dating but "taking things easy,quot;

Shad "Bow Wow,quot; Moss and Angela Simmons are dating, according to a person in production at Growing Up Hip Hop.

A person in production told MTO News that he suspects Bow Wow and Angela are dating. The source explained: "After filming Angela and Bow Wow they stayed close. And I heard that their story for next season is that they are a couple."

This should not surprise anyone who sees the current season of Growing Up Hip Hop, which airs on Thursdays at 9/8.

In the next episode of Love & Hip Hop, Bow Wow discusses the possibility of dating and eventually marrying his girlfriend Angela.

The discussion took place at the wedding of Angela's brother, JoJo Simmons, with Tanice Amira.

It was Angela's mother, Valerie Vaughn, who initiated the discussion, saying that Bow Wow could marry Angela and "then have a 9-year-old son and a 3-year-old son." Angela's mother refers to Shai, Bow Wow's 9-year-old daughter, and Angela's son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, 3.

Angela tried to stop her mother from talking about it, but Bow Wow responded by saying, "It's not too late! Anything can happen, you never know.

Then Bow Wow turned to Angela, and while discussing the wedding, he said: "Next year, it will be us!"

Later, in a confessional, Bow Wow told the audience that his goal for the night was to "reconnect,quot; with Angela. "Our bond is so strong that it doesn't matter what always comes back,quot;