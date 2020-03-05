According to reports, Bow Wow and Angela Simmons are dating but "taking things easy,quot;

Bradley Lamb
Shad "Bow Wow,quot; Moss and Angela Simmons are dating, according to a person in production at Growing Up Hip Hop.

A person in production told MTO News that he suspects Bow Wow and Angela are dating. The source explained: "After filming Angela and Bow Wow they stayed close. And I heard that their story for next season is that they are a couple."

This should not surprise anyone who sees the current season of Growing Up Hip Hop, which airs on Thursdays at 9/8.

