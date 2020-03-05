Aaron Judge now among Yankees injuries on the rise – Up News Info Tampa

With the opening day of the MLB a little over three weeks, the lineups throughout the league are starting to take shape. Most teams have a good idea of ​​how they would like their rosters to look in a perfect world. But injuries and recovery schedules have a way of changing those ideal alignments.

The New York Yankees are very familiar with the effects of injuries after the 2019 season. The Bronx Bombers achieved 103 wins and an East American League title despite missing many of their best players during periods of the season. The 2020 campaign, with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton already ill and Luis Severino out of play, can present similar obstacles. And they are not the only potential contender destined to miss key components on March 26.

Injuries or not, the Baltimore Orioles don't seem to be in the playoff hunt this season. But the early success of fighter Chris Davis may point to brighter days ahead. The two-time MLB home run leader has been among the worst hitters in the league in the past two seasons. But he opened Spring Training this season with a tear.

Tim Tebow's unlikely career with the organization of the New York Mets continues with his third consecutive invitation without registration for spring training. His performance last season practically guarantees that the season will begin at AAA. But the continued curiosity surrounding the former Heisman Trophy winner also leaves the door open for an appearance on the list later in the season.

This week's Spring Training Report looks at some persistent injuries in the league, the success of Davis Spring Training and the continued search for Tebow to be a Major League Met.

Persistent lesions

The Yankees suffered a 2019 season plagued with injuries, with 25 players who are on the injury list at one time or another. High profile players such as outfielder Aaron Judge, starting pitcher Luis Severino and designated outfielder / batter Giancarlo Stanton were among them. And yet, as one of the only four teams to reach 100 wins, the Yankees took the East League for seven games.

Only a couple of weeks after spring training, and some wonder if the injury error has stung the team again. Severino underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of February, ending his season before it began. Stanton is dealing with a calf strain that could keep him out of alignment on opening day. And now Judge suffers problems with her pectoral muscle, although the initial MRI was negative. There's others.

The oblique and shoulder injuries limited Judge in 2019. Significant time was also lost in 2018. The Yankees slugger was second in the American League MVP vote in 2017, his last full season, and could compete again this Season is healthy. But health is already proving to be a great "yes,quot; for the AL Rookie of the Year 2017, not to mention his team.

The Philadelphia Phillies, hoping to move up in the Eastern National League standings, will depend on a former MVP. Andrew McCutchen will share a garden with Bryce Harper when he fully recovers from the torn left ACL he suffered last June. He opened Spring Training without limitations, but will not be ready at the end of March, when the Phillies open their season in Miami against the Marlins.

The injury was unusual for McCutchen, the Most Valuable Player of the 2013 National League with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played in at least 150 games per season in eight of his first nine seasons in the league. The gardener was hitting .259 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs from the starting point when he suffered the injury last season. The Phillies hope to have him back on the field before the end of April.

The Boston Red Sox will also not have pitcher Chris Sale for the start of the season, although he also seems to be on his way to a comeback in April. Sale is recovering from an inflammation in the elbow that kept him away from the mound since last August. (He avoided Tommy John's surgery because of the injury that ended with the inconsistent ace campaign of 2019). Over the weekend, the left-hander launched the live batting practice, his first time pitching against real hitters in more than six months.

Luckily for him, the reverse was not related to the elbow; an outbreak of pneumonia in February delayed recovery. Sale, who was the team's opening day opener in the last two seasons, will not start for the team in Toronto against the Blue Jays on March 26.

Chris Davis hitting the ball

Did Chris Davis really change things? The results of early spring training suggest that he could have done it.

The Orioles' first base has been among the worst hitters in the MLB in the last two seasons. In 2018, he hit a terrible .168 over the course of 470 at-bats, with 192 strikeouts. To be fair, he also hit 16 home runs and scored 49 RBIs. In 2019, he hit .179 in 307 at-bats, with 139 strikeouts along with his 12 homers and 36 RBIs. His prolonged fall included a 0-54 stretch that covered the end of the 2018 season and the beginning of the 2019 season. The former toletero, who is still owed $ 93 million in his contract, actually contemplated retirement instead To continue their struggles.

Davis added 25 pounds in the offseason to restore some of his previous power, and it seems to be working so far. Through five games and eight at-bats (14 plate appearances), he's hitting .625 with three homers, six RBIs and just one punch. Its hot start should be kept in perspective, since this is just a spring training, and pitchers are still working on their own problems. Even so, it is a promising development for the Oriole that struggles so long.

Tim Tebow still on that

Mets prospect Tim Tebow, the former NFL quarterback and television broadcaster, continues to fulfill his baseball dreams. Tebow, now 32, is entering his fourth professional baseball season in the Mets organization and is one of the guests who are not part of the team for the third consecutive spring training.

Last season, at AAA, he hit a disappointing average of .163 in 239 at-bats, with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 98 strikeouts. He was better the previous season, in AA, where he hit an amazing .273 in 298 at-bats, with six homers, 36 RBIs and 103 strikeouts. Before his time with the Mets organization, Tebow had not played baseball since high school.

Tebow will probably start this season again at AAA. And the odds are still low that the older ones will be broken, given their age, although they recently connected their first spring training home run. But anything is possible with the Mets, who can find themselves out of the playoff race later in the summer and urgently need a publicity boost (and assistance).