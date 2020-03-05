A teenager who took a woman out of a car accident recognized for her heroic actions – Up News Info Tampa

– An Indiana teenager is being hailed as a hero after saving a woman's life after a car fire.

Jeb Richey, 16, said he was riding in a car with his mother and some friends in the United States on August 27 in Adams County when he stopped to prevent a driver from stopping in the left lane.

“We were in the fast lane and they (the driver) were simply arrested, not thrown on the shoulder or on the grass. They were simply stopped in the middle of the left lane, ”he told WSBT, a Up News Info affiliate.

%MINIFYHTML09f57c8eada02f1d71b9f6d71286891513% %MINIFYHTML09f57c8eada02f1d71b9f6d71286891514%

Another driver on the road that day, Melissa Garmen, said he couldn't stop on time. His vehicle crashed into the car in which Richey was traveling and burst into flames.

%MINIFYHTML09f57c8eada02f1d71b9f6d71286891515% %MINIFYHTML09f57c8eada02f1d71b9f6d71286891516%

"I ran to Missy to see if she was dead or unconscious," Richey said. “Even if she were dead, her family would still want to see her. That was my mentality, I had to get this person. "

The Kosciusko County teenager was able to get Garmen out of her car before the first responders arrived and before it exploded.

"I remember the burning car," Garmen said. “I remember that in a moment I got enough and I saw Jeb's face in my window. He said, "I'm going to get you out," and I remember putting my hand there and seeing it and I must have passed out again. "

Garman was in intensive care for 23 hours after the accident, suffered burns on one arm and one hand, fractures in the sternum and a concussion.

"I have to thank my life for this child," he said.

Richey was scheduled to be formally recognized for his heroism Tuesday night at a regular meeting of the Decatur Common Council.

The woman who, according to police, stopped her vehicle in the middle of the left lane on a road was accused of reckless driving and violation of a learning permit.