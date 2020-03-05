A player was accused of threatening Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski

A 23-year-old player who was charged by a U.S. prosecutor. UU. In Florida, threatening athletes, including Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, with acts of violence, could face up to five years in prison.

%MINIFYHTML5d8c89f658c50c7a70a5b29451a4582c11% %MINIFYHTML5d8c89f658c50c7a70a5b29451a4582c12%

Ben "Parlay,quot; Patz used several Instagram accounts to send messages to Patriots players, in addition to MLB players, college athletes and their families. According to the Action Network, Patz, a California native who later became a student at St. John's and Columbia, earned more than $ 1.1 million in less than two months in his rise to the game's fame.

After Patz bet $ 10,000 on the Rams to beat New England in Super Bowl LIII, Patz sent messages to the Patriots players named in court documents as "J.E." and "R.G."

"I will rape and kill your whole family," Patz allegedly wrote to Edelman.

A similar message was sent to Gronkowski: “I will rape and brutally kill your family. … I will enter your house while you sleep and I will cut your neck with a sharp knife.

Patz, who sent 18 messages from his own Instagram account, is accused of transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce and turned himself in Thursday, when he must appear before a federal court.