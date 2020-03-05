A dog tested positive for coronavirus, but nobody knows what that means yet – BGR

As the coronavirus COVID-19 continues to keep the world's health experts on the brink, with new cases appearing daily in many different countries, a new report from China suggests that the virus can also affect man's best friend. the South China Morning Post reports that animal welfare officials in Hong Kong made the statement that the dog of a patient with COVID-19 had tested positive for the virus.

The report leaves many questions unanswered, and the agency's claims have already been criticized. The results were reported as a "weak positive,quot; confirmation of COVID-19 infection, but were strictly based on swabs from the animal's mouth and nose.

The worst case scenario would be that the transmission of the disease from human to animal is possible. For that to be confirmed, blood tests must be performed. According to the report, blood samples were taken from the animal but were still pending at the time the agency made its statement. The dog is a 17 year old Pomeranian.

The most important thing to keep in mind here is the fact that the virus tests were positive in swabs that could have contained the virus after it was expelled from the pet's owner. Dogs catch many things in their tongues, and it is possible that a virus is present in the dog's mouth or nose as a result of living near an infected human.

A blood test will show if the animal was really infected with the virus or not. The so-called "low level infection,quot; may not mean that the puppy was carrying the virus, which is obviously the best result.

Now, if blood tests are positive for the virus, and it turns out that it is possible to transmit the virus from person to pet, things will become much more interesting, and not in a good way. We will wait for the official results before plunging into even more serious scenarios, but it is definitely worth watching all this saga.

Image source: Justus De Cuveland / imageBROKER / Shutterstock