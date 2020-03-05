A colossal asteroid is about to pass through Earth, but we'll be fine – BGR

NASA and other space agencies around the world do their best to closely monitor objects that are too close to Earth for your convenience. Often, these space rocks are small in size, which represents a small threat to our planet or its inhabitants. The asteroid called 52768 (1998 OR2) falls into a completely different category, and is about to visit Earth.

Astronomers studying the rock don't know for sure how big it is, but they have reduced it to 1.1 to 2.5 miles wide. That is a lot of space junk, and if it collided with our planet it would be absolutely devastating. The good news is that, as far as NASA is concerned, that is not going to happen.

1998 OR2, as well as another near-Earth asteroid, labeled 1998 OH, are being closely monitored by NASA. Due to their trajectories, asteroids have been considered "potentially dangerous,quot; by NASA. That does not mean that they will ever reach Earth, but they are close enough for scientists to decide that it is worth watching. 1998 OR2, which was originally seen in 1998, will make its closest approach to Earth on April 29.

The asteroid will travel at approximately 19,461 miles per hour. That is quite fast, and when our planet passes an estimated distance of just over 3.9 million miles, it will be the largest rock that comes in months.

"Our goal is to discover and track all potentially dangerous asteroids and comets long before they can get close to Earth," said Eleanor Helin, principal investigator of the near-Earth asteroid tracking system, in a statement. "The discovery of these two asteroids illustrates how NEAT is doing exactly what it is supposed to do."

Earth has been the victim of large asteroid collisions in the past, but it has been a while since a large space rock met our planet in front. We are late? It's hard to say, but with increasingly advanced tools that scan the skies for threats, we are now better at detecting them than ever.

Image source: Hubble Space Telescope / ESA