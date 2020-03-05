A 23-year-old man took pictures of the skirt in Church, Mall, Detroit area for 2 years – Up News Info Detroit

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WJRT) – A 23-year-old is accused of using his cell phone to record videos of women's dresses or skirts in Genesee County and the Detroit area for two years, police say.

Investigators allege that Trevor Stafford took the photos in his church, the Meijer in Davison, the Genesee Valley Center shopping center and around the Detroit area. They ask potential victims to introduce themselves.

"It's a chilling thing to think that this happens in the house of God," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Stafford is charged with two charges of capturing images of a person without clothes related to two women from his church in Richfield Township. Leyton said Stafford took a video under their clothes.

"His wife discovered the memory cards on her computer … and was able to see this inappropriate matter and reported it to the police," Leyton said.

He said Stafford's wife found pornography and 21 skirt videos on memory cards. The researchers believe he created them between July 2017 and July 2019.

"She would go shopping, he would go to another part of the store and he was using his smartphone to take videos of the skirts of the women who shop at the store," Leyton said. "How I was doing that, I really don't know."

Because there are no faces in the videos in those places, Leyton said investigators do not know who victimized. Anyone who believes they may be a victim should contact the police.

Stafford's defense attorney reminds everyone that these are just accusations.

"We have not been in court," defense attorney Nicholas Robinson said. "We have not had the opportunity to review or question any of the evidence against them, but we hope to do so."

Stafford has no criminal record.

Michigan state police said Stafford's initial plan was to sell the videos he created online, but he told police he didn't know how to do it. Stafford's wife, who delivered him, divorced him.

