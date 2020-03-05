93-year-old woman reimbursed $ 5,700 for savings bonds stolen 4 years ago – Up News Info Tampa

– A 93-year-old woman who lost more than two dozen $ 100 savings bonds in a robbery four years ago finally recovers her money, thanks to some dedicated police officers.

Jimmie Charlene Herbst had just moved to an assisted living home in 2016 when neighbors reported a robbery in their empty house.

The researchers recovered the savings bonds two years later, but did not know who owned them.

%MINIFYHTMLef07642e16cfe9ffc56f355ca913ffee11% %MINIFYHTMLef07642e16cfe9ffc56f355ca913ffee12%

The loot was delivered to PropertyRoom.com, an auction company that works to return the property recovered in criminal cases to its owners once the case is concluded.

Police returned thousands of dollars in savings bonds that had been stolen from Charlene, 93, almost four years ago. It took a little work to find her, but we and the people of @PropertyRoom We didn't give up until we did. We surprised her with them today! https://t.co/iox4tk1BIC pic.twitter.com/XhYnt6DztD – Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 27, 2020

PropertyRoom.com staff tried to locate one of the bond owners, but he was dead.

A middle name in ties was Jimmie Charlene Herbst. But they also had trouble finding her, since she had survived her husband and son and no longer lived in her old house.

When searching the police records, officers Bill Keeney and Erik Winter, who had become friends with Herbst in May 2016 when he found her alone in a house that was uninhabitable, located her in the Barry Road Gardens.

Keeney then handed him the money on February 27, a refund of his lost items in the theft.

Charlene's reaction made my day! @kcpolice He returned thousands of dollars in savings bonds that were stolen years ago. It took a little work to track her and when they did they discovered something special. See the story only in @kmbc At 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/IEPE032gy5 – Bianca Beltrán (@KMBCBianca) February 27, 2020

The bonds, which were more than double the value, were now worth more than $ 5,700, according to the police statement.

"Well, my God. I'm rich," he said as he happily accepted the ties.

Herbst, who lives with dementia, said he didn't remember the theft, KMBC reported.

"I'm dumbfounded, as my grandmother would say. I don't know what to say," he said. "I'm going shopping."