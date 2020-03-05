9 years after the death of rapper Nate Dogg – Get a new stone head!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Nate Dogg died nine years ago. The rapper, who was only 42 years old at the time of his death, died after suffering a massive stroke.

Nate's family and friends have joined together to celebrate the anniversary of his death, by giving the deceased legend a tombstone update.

This is how TMZ describes the new tombstone:

The new tombstone honors Nate's legacy … from his musical career and his love for Long Beach to honoring his time in the United States Marine Corps. He enlisted after high school.

Nate Dogg was also universally respected as a brilliant collaborator. The "King of the hooks,quot; also had lyrics of his song "Music and Me,quot; engraved on the tombstone, which also pays homage to his classic G-Funk.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here