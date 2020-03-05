9 years after the death of rapper Nate Dogg – Get a new stone head!

Rapper Nate Dogg died nine years ago. The rapper, who was only 42 years old at the time of his death, died after suffering a massive stroke.

Nate's family and friends have joined together to celebrate the anniversary of his death, by giving the deceased legend a tombstone update.

This is how TMZ describes the new tombstone:

The new tombstone honors Nate's legacy … from his musical career and his love for Long Beach to honoring his time in the United States Marine Corps. He enlisted after high school. Nate Dogg was also universally respected as a brilliant collaborator. The "King of the hooks,quot; also had lyrics of his song "Music and Me,quot; engraved on the tombstone, which also pays homage to his classic G-Funk.

Here is the image of Nate Dogg's new tombstone:

LINK TO HEADSTONE

Nate Dogg, whose real name is Nathaniel Gale, was a rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. He began his career as a member of the 213 rap trio of Long Beach, California, alongside his old friend Warren G and his cousin Snoop Dogg.

Nate finally pursued a solo career and released three solo albums, G-Funk Classics, vol. 1 and 2 in 1998, Music & Me in 2001 and Nate Dogg as a pirated album in 2003 and on CD in 2014.

Nate Dogg was known for his serious and serious singing voice, and for interpreting hooks, frequently collaborating with other artists such as Dr. Dre, Eminem, Warren G, Tupac Shakur, Westside Connection, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ludacris, Xzibit and Shade Sheist in many successful releases.

Nate Dogg is considered one of the pioneers of G-funk and hip hop on the west coast.