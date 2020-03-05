50 Cent is excited to transfer the New York police commander who threatens to shoot him

%MINIFYHTML75b716504678cc1688083213fdb6f23611% %MINIFYHTML75b716504678cc1688083213fdb6f23612%

The rapper & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He is celebrating after the Deputy Inspector of the New York Police Department, Emanuel Gonzalez, has been set aside after his dispute.

50 cents Held on Twitter on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 after learning that New York Police Department Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez, who allegedly told officers to shoot the rapper "on sight," had been transferred.

Gonzalez made headlines last year, February 2019 with the alleged comments made to his officers on June 7, 2018, after learning that the rapper was scheduled to attend a charity boxing match of the Police Department of New York in the Bronx.

An investigation was initiated on Gonzalez, who worked at the 72nd Precinct at Sunset Park, and it was revealed earlier this month that he was now transferred to the New York Police Auxiliary Police Section, where officers "observe and report the conditions that require the services of regular services. police "- a transfer widely considered a degradation.

The "In Da Club" star, who said she feared for her life after the threat of Gonzalez, went to Twitter to celebrate the news and wrote: "Remember this guy, the commanding officer Gonzalez of the 72nd constituency (sic ). until the auxiliary no more Strap, only a flash light and badge. LOL ".

While a source told the New York Post gossip column that the transfer was a "punishment" for Gonzalez, a New York police spokesman insisted that the measure had nothing to do with the 50 Cent scandal. .

"It is incorrect to say that the inspector was transferred as a result of any problems arising from the 50 Cent accusations," the spokesman said.