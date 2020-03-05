50 Cent announces when Pop Smoke's posthumous album will be released

Instagram

After contacting Roddy Ricch and Chris Brown, the creator of hits & # 39; In da Club & # 39 ;, who is the executive producer of the late rapper's album, reveals another guest dreamed for the set.

Fans won't have to wait long Pop SmokeThe posthumous album. Just a few days after making public his intention to complete the next project of the late murdered rapper, 50 cents Finally announced when he plans to launch the work.

Arriving at his Instagram account on Tuesday night, March 3, the "Candy Shop" rapper informed his followers that the new record is "ready for release in May." While he got Roddy ricchWith the consent of a collaboration, he apparently has not finished recruiting. In the same publication, he approached Post Malone As I wrote, "Oh, yes @postmalone, I'm going to hit your phone, I need you on this."

Fiddy's greeting to Post, however, was not well received by Pop fans. One criticized: "The man makes this a true pop smoke album, not a & # 39; pop album & # 39; that gets all these pop stars smh. " Another intervened: "No, get the UK drill artist to be inspired by his sound. There aren't a lot of guys who are in fashion here that don't make sense for legitimate collaboration." A third warned: "Do not force the characteristics."

Upon realizing the complaints, the "Power"The actor / co-creator came out with an explanation in a follow-up post." I am looking at everything through a different lens, everyone I call will not come, but I am doing what I have to do to achieve it. hot, "he said." I don't like many of you weak as a ** n ***, but I like pop smoke. "

Malone has not yet responded to Fiddy's offer, but another rapper Snoop Dogg He wrote in the comments section of Fiddy's post: "I'm waiting for the call because." To which, the success creator "In da Club" simply replied: "Oh, you know I am a need to spy."

In early March, Fiddy announced that he would be the executive producer of the entire Pop Smoke album. "I'm on the move listening to Pop smoking, I decided that I will produce and finish his album for him," he said. Since then, he contacted several other hip hop stars, including Duck Y Chris Brown for his participation in the project.