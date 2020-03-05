4 new cases of coronavirus reported in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML32a1d61635a81b0ca97919e6c0b4dcde11% %MINIFYHTML32a1d61635a81b0ca97919e6c0b4dcde12%

– The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday reported four additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, bringing the total number of cases to 11.

It was said that the four patients were part of a group of travelers recently in northern Italy. Three other people on the same trip remained in quarantine on Thursday after it was announced Tuesday that they had been exposed to the virus.

Public Health has identified those who may have had close personal contact with people to evaluate and control them for signs and symptoms of illness.

All confirmed cases were being isolated and close contacts have been quarantined, Public Health confirmed.

#Press release Public Health identifies four new cases of new coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in Los Angeles County.

On Wednesday, health officials in Los Angeles County declared a public health emergency for the new coronavirus when six new cases were confirmed, including a medical professional examining travelers at Los Angeles International Airport, on Tuesday. night.

"These actions support our preparedness efforts, including the effective mobilization of the necessary resources and partnerships, the improvement of the continuity of operations planning and the search and use of mutual help, all in an effort to curb the spread of COVID -19, "said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of LACDPH reporters

All six cases were confirmed by a local laboratory, Ferrer said. One person is hospitalized and the other five are quarantined in their homes.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared the state of emergency "to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions that are already underway in multiple state agencies and departments, and help the state prepare for a wider spread of COVID-19,quot; , according to his office.

There are no known significant exposures to the general public, according to Public Health.