& # 39; The Crown & # 39; interprets Thomas Byrne as Prince Andrew

%MINIFYHTML4b0d79aa5c0c47b4c590f72c429282f911% %MINIFYHTML4b0d79aa5c0c47b4c590f72c429282f912%

WENN / Instar

The former child star, who appeared in & # 39; Black Mirror & # 39; Netflix has been seen filming scenes in London with Josh O & # 39; Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the hit drama series.

Up News Info –

Former child star Thomas Byrne has been chosen as Prince Andrew in "The crown".

The actor will make his debut as the second son of Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth season of the hit television drama, playing Andrew in his 20 years.

%MINIFYHTML4b0d79aa5c0c47b4c590f72c429282f913% %MINIFYHTML4b0d79aa5c0c47b4c590f72c429282f914%

Byrne was recently seen filming scenes in London with Josh O & # 39; Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the series.

%MINIFYHTML4b0d79aa5c0c47b4c590f72c429282f915% %MINIFYHTML4b0d79aa5c0c47b4c590f72c429282f916%

The fourth season of "The Crown" will be the penultimate of the series. In January, creator Peter Morgan announced that the fifth season would be the last of the program, with Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman like the queen