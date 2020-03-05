& # 39; GUHH & # 39; Star Boogie Dash will open a house of sober life

Boogie Dash, the son of Dame Dash, has revealed that he is opening a Sober Living house.

Boogie announced the news through his Instagram page:

"So this was a proud moment for me. I finally had the opportunity to take my little sister to my first house that I bought! It's not just my first house, it's my business. A sober life. I'm out here trying to save the world and be a big big brother one day at a time, "he captioned the post.

