& # 39; GUHH & # 39; Star Boogie Dash will open a house of sober life

Boogie Dash, the son of Dame Dash, has revealed that he is opening a Sober Living house.

Boogie announced the news through his Instagram page:

"So this was a proud moment for me. I finally had the opportunity to take my little sister to my first house that I bought! It's not just my first house, it's my business. A sober life. I'm out here trying to save the world and be a big big brother one day at a time, "he captioned the post.

As the viewers of Growing Up Hip Hop will know, Boogie has suffered drug addiction problems over the years. He and his father have repeatedly faced each other in the program for their drug use, and Master P has even intervened to try to clean him up.

"I don't care how you think or how you like it … you could end up dead, and that's what your father is trying to protect," Master P told him on the show in 2018. "If one of my children goes out of the way and doing that, I'm in that shit. I'm not giving you a chance. That's what I love you, I know how much that man loves you. "

Dame Dash recently filed a lawsuit against WEtv for constantly having his son around alcohol, an addiction he has also struggled with.