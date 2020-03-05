& # 39; Good morning, Codogno! & # 39 ;: A coronavirus radio station in Italy | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML199b0e9463db645736c5b41f5056c74711% %MINIFYHTML199b0e9463db645736c5b41f5056c74712%

Codogno, Italy – As the coronavirus takes over Italy and strict measures are taken to stop the spread of the infection, a local radio gives citizens a sense of normalcy in the middle of a quarantine.

The radio station broadcasts from Codogno, a city now known as the "Wuhan of Italy,quot; under confinement. The trains do not stop there and the streets are empty.

%MINIFYHTML199b0e9463db645736c5b41f5056c74713% %MINIFYHTML199b0e9463db645736c5b41f5056c74714%

"Good morning, Codogno!" says host Pino Pagani, 82, who begins his live broadcast from the Lombardy red zone area, where about 50,000 people have been in quarantine for almost two weeks.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML199b0e9463db645736c5b41f5056c74715% %MINIFYHTML199b0e9463db645736c5b41f5056c74716%

Pagani then reads an inspiring message sent by listener Diego Lazzanoni, an Italian who lives in the city of Castiglione d & # 39; Adda.

"We are here in our homes to fight with our childhood friends and families. Although we are on our knees at this time, I feel the quiet neighborhood of my city. Even if the streets are empty and no sound is heard, I know that when I finished this nightmare, we will be partying as only we know how to do it. We will not give up and we will not give up. "

Messages like this can often be heard on Radio Zona Rossa, or Radio Red Zone, which was created in the middle of the coronavirus emergency, using local Codogno Radio frequencies.

Twice a day, presenters update the quarantined Italians with the latest government information, store opening hours and post offices and medical room hours.

The guests, including the authorities, are invited to air to shed light on their efforts to fight the infection.

The channel's Facebook page has about 1,000 followers who send thank you messages while they find ways to entertain themselves at home: "you are great,quot;, "thank you, Pine."

"People need to talk and have information," Pagani told Al Jazeera. "In particular, the elderly, who are going through a very difficult time, because sometimes they are left alone."

Listeners often call with questions.

"An old woman called us a couple of days ago and said she didn't have a thermometer to measure her temperature," the presenter said. Francesco D & # 39; Adda. "She asked what I should do."

Within minutes, Radio Zona Rossa alerted the local civil defense branch, which provided a thermometer.

Classrooms at Piero Gobetti High School in Turin have been disinfected as part of measures to try to contain an outbreak of coronavirus (Massimo Pinca / Reuters)

Another old woman called the radio feeling extremely alone.

"Fortunately, we were here with other colleagues," Pagani said. "We kept her entertained for about half an hour. Then, the radio speakers contacted the woman's municipality to highlight her situation of need."

Italy is the European epicenter of the virus, the most affected country on the continent. More than 3,000 people have been infected and almost 150 have died. In the closure area, more than 550 people contracted the virus.

Radio Zona Rossa constantly reminds citizens of what they can do to contain the virus, such as maintaining a safe distance of at least one meter from other people.

"We have everything we need inside the stores," Pagani said, adding that people should not go to grocery stores to buy panic and create queues.

"We do not know when the quarantine will end. It is a great mystery. Knowing that the answer is worth several thousand euros," he joked.

Meanwhile, while Italy struggles to cope with the situation, the Catholic mass has been suspended in much of the north of the country in an attempt to limit large congregations.

But the faithful have found other ways of worshiping during the current period of Lent; Priests now broadcast their celebrations live on Facebook and YouTube.

A YouTube page of a church in Codogno, the parish of San Biagio, has more than 100 subscribers who praise the high quality images that are transmitted. Radio Zona Rossa also transmits some sermons.

Technology has also come to the aid of teachers and students. Schools have closed throughout the country until mid-March, and students can follow their courses and present their dissertations on webcams connected to digital platforms provided by their faculties.

Federico Tassone, a 22 year old nuclear engineering student at the Polytechnic University of Milan said: "The lessons are loaded on a platform that students can access with their university credentials … This may not be the only solution, but it is the best available at the moment."