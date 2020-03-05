36 hours in Zermatt – The New York Times

(Travel and travel planning are being interrupted by the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. For the latest updates, read Covid-19 coverage of the New York Times here.)
"Nature is built on a great plan in that region," Mark Twain once wrote about the valley that leads to Zermatt. "There is nothing meek, cheap, or trivial; everything is magnificent." Much of today's Zermatt would still be familiar to Twain. The tall and stony Matterhorn pyramid, "lonely, striking and superb," as he described it, still dominates the local horizon. Dozens of irregular peaks in the area continue to attract legions of mountainous mountain peaks, just as they did when Twain visited him in 1878, and the old center of the village remains without cars. These days, of course, you can add some more attractions to the list: world-class skiing, luxury shopping, lively restaurants and scenes after skiing, and formidable engineering feats that allow even the uninitiated to attend the icy alpine desert . . Ski lovers will be delighted to know that you can go to the slopes throughout the year in Zermatt. While the main ski area closes this year on April 19, up to 13 miles of high slopes on Theodul Glacier remain open even in summer. Nothing comes cheap here, of course; Even by Swiss standards, Zermatt is expensive. But if you're looking to splurge on a European skiing weekend, it's hard to think of a more glorious place.
Friday
1) 2 p.m. High Mountain
Swiss civil engineers must be a fearless group: this is a thought that can occur to you while driving The Gornergrat railway, which has been transporting tourists to the Swiss mountains since the summer of 1898. A short walk from the upper station takes you to an outdoor observation area where you can enjoy a view that includes 29 peaks that exceed in more than 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), including the edge of the Weisshorn scalpel and the bulky dome of Monte Rosa, which exceed Matterhorn in height, if not in fame. Free telescopes show the names of the summits. A round trip ticket costs 80 Swiss francs, about $ 82.
2) 5 p.m. Roam the town
Before dinner, spend a couple of hours exploring the picturesque town of Zermatt, without cars. Stock up on Swiss luxuries (or just look at price tags) on the main street, Bahnhofstrasse. Here you can buy chocolate truffles at the Läderach chocolate shop, ski equipment of the Swiss brand Mammut or a wristwatch from Swatch or TAG Heuer. Or simply head straight to the Matterhorn Museum, an underground exhibition space where you can learn about the history of Zermatt and the development of mountaineering in the area (entrance, 10 Swiss francs). You can even see the frayed rope involved in the infamous accident that occurred during the first ascent of the Matterhorn in July 1865; Four of the seven men who reached the top died on the way.
3) 7 p.m. A sample of Italy
Raise a drink to the neighbors of Switzerland to the south in Le Chalet da Giuseppe, where there is a good chance that Giuseppe Battagliese himself welcomes you with a warm handshake and a flourishing greeting in Italian. Enjoy beautifully prepared Italian dishes: Parma ham with buffalo mozzarella, homemade ravioli stuffed with spinach and ricotta, osso buco de lamb served with a four-cheese risotto, while Giuseppe walks through the dining room. A two-course dinner for two is about 120 Swiss francs, including wine. Essential reserves.
4) 9 p.m. Sleeping hat
With wooden panels, plush cushions and antique prints that line the walls, Elsie's wine and champagne bar radiates old world elegance, perfect for a final evening drink. Try an Irish coffee, a steaming cup of glühwein (mulled wine) or a hot chocolate with kirsch, the locally loved cherry liqueur. Drinks, which include a variety of local wines available by the glass, start at about 6 Swiss francs.
Saturday
5) Swiss breakfast at 8 a.m.
Start the morning with a hearty breakfast at Fuchs, a family bakery and cafeteria with three locations in the city. In the central place of Bahnhofstrasse, go up the stairs and find a table in the comfortable seating area overlooking the street below. Get in a variety of cakes and rolls served with butter and jam, or order a plate of muesli covered with whipped cream (breakfast for two, about 30 Swiss francs). If you are anxious to get to the slopes, several of the elevators open before 9 a.m., have coffee and cakes to go from the counter below. For 2.60 Swiss francs, you can get a classic Berlin donut donut or a decadent Schnecke full of raisins, a spiral dough that will keep you active until lunch.
6) 9 a.m. Ski day
Lift the skis on your shoulder and walk to the Sunnegga elevator, where an underground train will transport you through the mountainside and to the ski slopes. The area around the village of Findeln is excellent for beginners, while more experienced skiers will enjoy the intermediate slopes and off-piste areas that descend from the Rothorn station. Enjoy the views of Matterhorn as you navigate the slopes and watch out for chamois, horned and goat animals that you can see climbing the rocks. The cost increases during the high season, but daily adult passes generally start from 79 Swiss francs if you are happy to enjoy the more than 120 miles of ski slopes around Zermatt. Add another 10 to 20 Swiss francs if you want to pull a James Bond and ski across the Italian border.
7) 1 p.m. Alpine lunch
Ski to the entrance of the popular Chez Vrony, a restaurant in Findeln that embodies the elegance of a farm. This is the place to be satisfied with the classic Swiss alpine food: fondue, raclette, rösti and air-dried beef made with cows grazing Findeln pastures in the summer. If the sun shines, ask for a table on the large porch; There are many blankets if you want to finish. Or warm yourself inside the cozy cottage, all made of wood and stone and an elegant mountain decoration. Lunch for two, 40 to 100 Swiss francs. Essential reserves.
8) 5 p.m. Après-ski with views
Like all good ski cities, Zermatt has a party scene to match the heady pleasures of its slopes. It all starts at the end of your last race of the day: just take off your skis and follow the crowd to the wide deck of CERVO, a boutique hotel that offers two levels of alcohol-based spree with splendid views of the Matterhorn and the valley below. Order a glass of prosecco (9 Swiss francs) or a coffee with Jack Daniels, honey and cream (10 Swiss francs), then enjoy the music and observe people as the sun begins to bathe. An elevator across the street can take you back to the village below.
9) 8 p.m. Dinner at the river
Keep the après-ski atmosphere at Snowboat, a sociable yacht-shaped bar and restaurant on the banks of the Matter Vispa River, which runs through the center of Zermatt. There is a club on the ground floor, but you can eat and drink on the main level, where the friendly staff serves burgers, salads and exclusive cocktails for a mixed crowd of locals and visitors. Try the Walliser hamburger, named after the canton of Zermatt, which is covered with bacon, caramelized onions and raclette cheese. A two-course dinner and drinks for two costs about 100 Swiss francs.
10) 10 p.m. In the club
Follow the crowds to the group of nightlife venues along Bahnhofstrasse. Start with a cocktail between the spooky witch dolls in Hexenbar, then move next to Brown Cow, a pub with a sports bar atmosphere that offers live music on Saturday nights. Those with energy to burn can cross the street to the elegant Cuckoo Club, where D.J. Below is the party from 11 p.m. directly until the not so small hours of the next morning.
Sunday
11) 10 a.m. Finish on time
Hundreds of people have died in the Matterhorn since the fatal accident during the first ascent in 1865. Some of those souls, as well as the mountaineers killed in other nearby mountains, are buried in the small and well kept Mountaineers cemetery next to the central church of Zermatt. Tombstones offer a poignant vision of the youth and passion of many of those whose lives have been lost. "His love for the mountains determined his destiny," says the inscription on the tombstone of a 27-year-old deceased. Another, which marks the resting place of a 17-year-old born in New York, simply says: "I chose to climb."
12) 11 a.m. Ice paradise
Close the weekend getting your own taste of the high mountains, no ice ax is required. Simply walk or take the bus to the Trockener Steg elevator, where you can buy a ticket to Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, a mountain station, complete with a restaurant and a gift shop, which is integrated into the summit of Klein Matterhorn at an altitude Pretty impressive. of more than 12,700 feet. The fun begins in the gondola, where you can enjoy the evolving perspectives of the Matterhorn and, in the final section, a panoramic view of the glacier below. At the top, a short elevator ride takes you to the glacier, where you can admire ice sculptures carved into the walls of a man-made ice tunnel. Another lift takes you to an outdoor observation deck, the highest in Europe, where you can enjoy 360 degrees of frozen Alpine panorama. Roundtrip tickets in the gondola cost 87 Swiss francs; add another 10 francs if you want to upgrade to the "glass walk,quot;, with its Swarovski crystals and transparent floor. Either way, don't forget your hat and gloves.
accommodation
For a splurge, book a room at the Backstage Hotel, a design lover's dream that also houses a small cinema and a restaurant with two Michelin stars. Doubles on weekends at the end of the ski season start at 469 Swiss francs, including admission to the spa.
The Hotel Matterhornblick, near the church, offers friendly service and comfortable accommodation for 220 Swiss francs more affordable for a double room, which includes breakfast and access to the spa. (During the busy weeks, the price increases to 260 Swiss francs and a minimum stay of three or four nights can be imposed).
Through Airbnb, you can find a wide range of apartment rentals in the center of town, but try to book in advance: the handful of cheaper places (some up to 100 Swiss francs per night) are often booked well in advance. .
