36 hours in Zermatt – The New York Times

Sunday

11) 10 a.m. Finish on time

Hundreds of people have died in the Matterhorn since the fatal accident during the first ascent in 1865. Some of those souls, as well as the mountaineers killed in other nearby mountains, are buried in the small and well kept Mountaineers cemetery next to the central church of Zermatt. Tombstones offer a poignant vision of the youth and passion of many of those whose lives have been lost. "His love for the mountains determined his destiny," says the inscription on the tombstone of a 27-year-old deceased. Another, which marks the resting place of a 17-year-old born in New York, simply says: "I chose to climb."

12) 11 a.m. Ice paradise

Close the weekend getting your own taste of the high mountains, no ice ax is required. Simply walk or take the bus to the Trockener Steg elevator, where you can buy a ticket to Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, a mountain station, complete with a restaurant and a gift shop, which is integrated into the summit of Klein Matterhorn at an altitude Pretty impressive. of more than 12,700 feet. The fun begins in the gondola, where you can enjoy the evolving perspectives of the Matterhorn and, in the final section, a panoramic view of the glacier below. At the top, a short elevator ride takes you to the glacier, where you can admire ice sculptures carved into the walls of a man-made ice tunnel. Another lift takes you to an outdoor observation deck, the highest in Europe, where you can enjoy 360 degrees of frozen Alpine panorama. Roundtrip tickets in the gondola cost 87 Swiss francs; add another 10 francs if you want to upgrade to the "glass walk,quot;, with its Swarovski crystals and transparent floor. Either way, don't forget your hat and gloves.

accommodation

For a splurge, book a room at the Backstage Hotel, a design lover's dream that also houses a small cinema and a restaurant with two Michelin stars. Doubles on weekends at the end of the ski season start at 469 Swiss francs, including admission to the spa.

The Hotel Matterhornblick, near the church, offers friendly service and comfortable accommodation for 220 Swiss francs more affordable for a double room, which includes breakfast and access to the spa. (During the busy weeks, the price increases to 260 Swiss francs and a minimum stay of three or four nights can be imposed).