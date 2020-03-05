17 revealing secrets about love is blindly revealed

1. From the same producer that created Married at first sight and other reality relationship programs, Coelen told E! News Love is blind It was "a culmination of the things we have learned in many different relationship programs," which arose from asking, "If you started with pure love that focused on who that person was, could that love stand the test of time and survive? World Exterior?"

2. The pod portion of the experiment lasted approximately 10 days, with 40-50 hopeful singles as part of the initial cast. But during the 10-day filming period, some singles were fired.

"There was a certain point where we reduced the number of people just to focus internally on the people who were really connecting, to give them more time," Coelen explained. "We ended up having maybe 20-25 people in the capsules at that time."

3. The first dates among all singles were established in a fast dating style rotation, and everyone spent 8-10 minutes with each person of the opposite sex. From that moment on, there were no limitations on who to talk to, when they could talk to them and for how long, as long as a production intermediary configured it, since they could not communicate with each other outside the modules.