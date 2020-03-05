10 quick fashion questions with Karisma Kapoor





Karisma Kapoor is a 90s actress who, along with leaving a mark on her films, also gained popularity for her sense of fashion. Karisma Kapoor's last film was Dangerous Ishq (2012) and after an interval of eight years, he returns to the camera with a web series entitled Mentalhood. The program deals with the problems faced by mothers of their age and how they address those problems. So, although Lolo is excited for her return, we got in touch with her for a quick and fast shot.

How would you describe yourself in terms of fashion?

I am a fashionista

Your favorite color?

In black and white

Favorite item in your closet

All my black dresses and high heels.

What is the most precious in your closet?

All my black dresses.









Your favorite designer

I have many. I can not name one.

Items you tend to buy in excess

Lipstick

What do you wear when you want to feel sexy?

High heels.

A fashion tip

Be yourself and you will always stand out.

Your favorite celebrity with style?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.



